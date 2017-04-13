FORUM – MORCEAUX CHOISIS: Midnight Sunburn & 17 footsteps

In her novel Just Kids, Patti Smith wrote: “Who can know the heart of youth but youth itself?” and it was from one such concern that Midnight Sunburn and 17 Footsteps originated. The title poem tells the story of three wandering adolescents and of their chance encounter on a roof. With poems in English and in French, it is a collection made of hope, of desire and of the rawness of youth - an invitation to leave the doors open and not to give up on beauty. Each of the poems it contains is in its own way a moving life still and a celebration - of the stories we share, the ones we dare to imagine, of traveling, creativity, of the encounters we make in life and that sometimes end up making us. And with each footstep, a voice that sings, growing louder:
“We’ll feed miles and lines and art
To our big vagabond hearts
And hopefully grow hungrier”
Midnight Sunburn and 17 Footsteps est disponible en librairie à Rs 200
The music, and
I had a vision
While the saxophone howled the joints of my soul growled on the inside
While the beat took hold of my beatific waist my spine and said don’t be a stranger
It was no stranger to me
While the voice of jazz of rawness of high choked skies itself sang New Orleans to my
unsuspecting heart
And my heart said we’re safe here, we’re good here, we are here
I had a vision
While I moved and was moved to a place of ecstatic certainty – the certainty was:
I need to find a bench near that top-lit, green-rusted building, to write,
need is a strong word I needed it
I knew the bench when I saw it
In my vision
I saw fingers lightly tapping a metal bar playing copper guitar chords on the cold
acoustic surface
They played a C, an A, I was no musician but you could tell you
whispered the notes I whispered back
I have heard this before
In the orange street the crying fiddle I have known this
In the metro and the metal warmed up and the metro swerved and fought to get back
on the track of conformity
So we got out, of course we got out, and went, off course
In my vision
You carried me on your back, we the black sheep, and our manes meddled
Through streets crowded and irresistibly crippled
I have always found beauty in irregularity in the little curves a word takes
when it is spoken with feeling
Perhaps you knew that, for suddenly
you stopped, and I buried my snout in your hair,
you smiled, and I felt it shiver down your neck like a ripple through thin air
And I thought blessed be feelings, ghost writers of tremolos, staccatos, trills
Afterthoughts of thunder, the music and the chills.
Quarante kilomètres par heure
Il attend le pouce dressé le passage d’une voiture
Il attend le bras levé que s’arrête une aventure
A ses pieds il y a la route, à ses cils le manque de ciel
Il la tend, sa main avide, attend que lui poussent des ailes
Et quand s’arrêtent les roues, quand s’abaisse la fenêtre
Il invente un nom de ville tandis que l’autre hoche la tête
C’est un type un peu âgé, ses mains tremblent sur le volant
Il ne roule pas très vite, il rentre chez lui, sûrement
Alors la route défile, la bande blanche pointe vers l’ailleurs
Ils s’éloignent peu à peu, quarante kilomètres par heure
Et au rythme des cahots, au bruit des claquements de cœur
Lui tombe amoureux des chiffres qui courent sur le compteur
Et lui se mouille les yeux avec la pluie, de l’extérieur
Le passager a dans ses poches du papier cousu
Il y plonge souvent les poings pour retrouver celle qui fut
La cause de sa fuite, elle par qui il est apatride
Elle par qui il est étranger, une ride dans le papier
Quand il parle au vieux, il a une voix d’enfant, d’apesanteur
L’autre lui répond peu mais il l’observe avec douceur
Il n’attendait que ça, être en retard ou s’égarer
Les heures arrachées à la route par la main d’un étranger
Alors la rouille se défile, la bande blanche pointe vers l’ailleurs
Ils s’éloignent peu à peu, quarante kilomètres par heure
Et au rythme des cahots, au bruit des claquements de cœur
Ils s’apprivoisent, lui vieux renard, lui petit aviateur
La pluie reste dehors, les secondes échappent au compteur
Et pourtant il faut bien descendre, pourtant il faut s’en aller
Redevenir ombre passante, un pouce un poing levé
C’est un gamin qui attend sur la bande d’arrêt d’urgence
Un gamin de dix-sept ans, une larme un espoir immense
Et pourtant il faut bien poursuivre, pourtant on a si peur
De la route, du temps qui presse sur l’accélérateur
C’est un type un peu âgé, ses mains tremblent sur le volant
Il ne roule pas très vite, il rentre chez lui, sûrement.