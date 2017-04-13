FORUM – MORCEAUX CHOISIS: Midnight Sunburn & 17 footsteps

In her novel Just Kids, Patti Smith wrote: “Who can know the heart of youth but youth itself?” and it was from one such concern that Midnight Sunburn and 17 Footsteps originated. The title poem tells the story of three wandering adolescents and of their chance encounter on a roof. With poems in English and in French, it is a collection made of hope, of desire and of the rawness of youth - an invitation to leave the doors open and not to give up on beauty. Each of the poems it contains is in its own way a moving life still and a celebration - of the stories we share, the ones we dare to imagine, of traveling, creativity, of the encounters we make in life and that sometimes end up making us. And with each footstep, a voice that sings, growing louder:

“We’ll feed miles and lines and art

To our big vagabond hearts

And hopefully grow hungrier”

Midnight Sunburn and 17 Footsteps est disponible en librairie à Rs 200

The music, and

I had a vision

While the saxophone howled the joints of my soul growled on the inside

While the beat took hold of my beatific waist my spine and said don’t be a stranger

It was no stranger to me

While the voice of jazz of rawness of high choked skies itself sang New Orleans to my

unsuspecting heart

And my heart said we’re safe here, we’re good here, we are here

I had a vision

While I moved and was moved to a place of ecstatic certainty – the certainty was:

I need to find a bench near that top-lit, green-rusted building, to write,

need is a strong word I needed it

I knew the bench when I saw it

In my vision

I saw fingers lightly tapping a metal bar playing copper guitar chords on the cold

acoustic surface

They played a C, an A, I was no musician but you could tell you

whispered the notes I whispered back

I have heard this before

In the orange street the crying fiddle I have known this

In the metro and the metal warmed up and the metro swerved and fought to get back

on the track of conformity

So we got out, of course we got out, and went, off course

In my vision

You carried me on your back, we the black sheep, and our manes meddled

Through streets crowded and irresistibly crippled

I have always found beauty in irregularity in the little curves a word takes

when it is spoken with feeling

Perhaps you knew that, for suddenly

you stopped, and I buried my snout in your hair,

you smiled, and I felt it shiver down your neck like a ripple through thin air

And I thought blessed be feelings, ghost writers of tremolos, staccatos, trills

Afterthoughts of thunder, the music and the chills.

Quarante kilomètres par heure

Il attend le pouce dressé le passage d’une voiture

Il attend le bras levé que s’arrête une aventure

A ses pieds il y a la route, à ses cils le manque de ciel

Il la tend, sa main avide, attend que lui poussent des ailes

Et quand s’arrêtent les roues, quand s’abaisse la fenêtre

Il invente un nom de ville tandis que l’autre hoche la tête

C’est un type un peu âgé, ses mains tremblent sur le volant

Il ne roule pas très vite, il rentre chez lui, sûrement

Alors la route défile, la bande blanche pointe vers l’ailleurs

Ils s’éloignent peu à peu, quarante kilomètres par heure

Et au rythme des cahots, au bruit des claquements de cœur

Lui tombe amoureux des chiffres qui courent sur le compteur

Et lui se mouille les yeux avec la pluie, de l’extérieur

Le passager a dans ses poches du papier cousu

Il y plonge souvent les poings pour retrouver celle qui fut

La cause de sa fuite, elle par qui il est apatride

Elle par qui il est étranger, une ride dans le papier

Quand il parle au vieux, il a une voix d’enfant, d’apesanteur

L’autre lui répond peu mais il l’observe avec douceur

Il n’attendait que ça, être en retard ou s’égarer

Les heures arrachées à la route par la main d’un étranger

Alors la rouille se défile, la bande blanche pointe vers l’ailleurs

Ils s’éloignent peu à peu, quarante kilomètres par heure

Et au rythme des cahots, au bruit des claquements de cœur

Ils s’apprivoisent, lui vieux renard, lui petit aviateur

La pluie reste dehors, les secondes échappent au compteur

Et pourtant il faut bien descendre, pourtant il faut s’en aller

Redevenir ombre passante, un pouce un poing levé

C’est un gamin qui attend sur la bande d’arrêt d’urgence

Un gamin de dix-sept ans, une larme un espoir immense

Et pourtant il faut bien poursuivre, pourtant on a si peur

De la route, du temps qui presse sur l’accélérateur

C’est un type un peu âgé, ses mains tremblent sur le volant

Il ne roule pas très vite, il rentre chez lui, sûrement.