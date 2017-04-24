FPTP is a Special Kind of PR System

One that comes with a majority prize. It's a great system as it generates stable government after stable government. This has enabled Mauritius to achieve what it has. Its disadvantage is that a few times the prize may get too big. As we've seen in 1982, 1991, 1995 and 2000. But on the first three of those occasions the alliances did not last very long: between nine and twenty-one months. Which means that our first-past-the-post (FPTP) system saved us from going to vote a number of times because it's not a system which is vote wise and outcome foolish. Plus there are HYPERLINK "http://morisk.blogspot.com/2016/12/thoughts-on-electoral-reform-5.html" \t "_blank" smart ways of correcting the most extreme of its scenarios without resorting to HYPERLINK "http://morisk.blogspot.com/2017/02/von-mallys-choice-reveals-why-party.html" \t "_blank" totally undemocratic devices like party lists that would rob voters of an important weapon: the final word to dump a politician.

Adding PR seats to our FPTP setup is HYPERLINK "http://kozelidir.blogspot.com/2013/01/party-lists-have-undermined.html" \t "_blank" not an alternative as HYPERLINK "http://kozelidir.blogspot.com/2017/02/air-asia-drops-paradise-adds-another-one.html" \t "_blank" we've seen what happened in Rodrigues election after election. It will eat away the stability that the majority prize provides and which is necessary for governments to operate properly. Besides our parliament is already too big.

A couple of European jokes capture well how lucky we are to have the FPTP system here:

What is European paradise?

British parliamentary system (FPTP)

German engineering

French cuisine

Italian romance

And European hell?

Italian parliamentary system (PR)

French engineering

British cuisine

German romance

Britain has had 20 governments in 100 years. Italy, 20 governments in 5 years.

In fact Italy has had HYPERLINK "http://www.economist.com/blogs/economist-explains/2013/04/economist-explains-8" \t "_blank" 62 governments between 1946 and 2013. But you get the point.