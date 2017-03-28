Front Bench in what Opposition?

A novice in politics entered the power den. He shall be remembered in history. What ignorant arrogance as a senior minister! He forgets.

He did wish a Labour/MMM ticket, ended up with LEPEP. The guy was given so much rope, I for one noticed his EGO went beyond his understanding of obvious demise. He controlled the major political strategic power points, even the MBC! He failed miserably. And not even as the delusions of power overcame him. To thee, SAJ trusted him more than his own blood!

That ex-minister forgets HIS involvement in major colourable acts.

He forgets his excesses. I do not. He got his just deserve. A case at least was lost in front of justice due to HIS INVOLVEMENT. And he talks of front bench seating arrangements! Delusional is an understatement. A one man band!!!

Well done, Madam Speaker!