A GAME CHANGER : Trade&Impact for Women in Africa and the Middle East

Children, Cooking and Church (Kinder, Küche, Kirche) is the slogan that summed up women’s roles in Germany across two world wars. To the point that historians suggest that Germany’s inability to mobilise the full national potential workforce played a determining role in its two defeats. While I am pleased the Germans did not win those wars, here is a 21stC war we cannot afford to lose in Mauritius.

We cannot not harness the power of women as agents of economic growth. Mainland rising Africa understands it and is putting together appropriate frameworks for its women entrepreneurs. We, on the other hand, are lagging behind. While 52% of the Mauritian population in tertiary education is female, these statistics do not translate into our women’s participation in economic activity. More than half of the working age female population is outside the labour force. This low female labour force participation, be it through employment or entrepreneurship, does not bode well for a country expecting a ‘second economic miracle’.

From the 19th to the 23rd of Sept 2016, the Moroccan Government will host the first international Trade&Impact platform. Trade&Impact is a pioneering platform focused on women-led social enterprises across Africa and the Middle East, and on increasing the impact of those enterprises within their communities and beyond. The underlying Theme is “Women Beyond Borders” and the platform supports female social entrepreneurs through the 5 pillars to trade - investment, learning, connection, personal development and increased impact on themselves and their communities. In a first of its kind, women social entrepreneurs from over 25 countries will join together to grow, learn and share, regardless of colour, religion, race, or resources. This is a Game Changer for Africa and the Middle East.

Here is another reason why this platform has been put together. In North America, 40 % of trade happens with other North American countries. In Western Europe, that figure jumps to 63 %. In Africa the figure plunges to an abysmal 10 to 13 % only. With such alarming figures and yet with such opportunity in a continent that is huge on natural resources, an innovative platform that bridges the gap between producers and sellers will generate the necessary impact.

A further rationale is to empower whole communities through successful social entrepreneurs. Upskilling and empowering companies feed in to projects related to water, education, health or microenterprise. The entrepreneurs themselves are being prepared to come up with solutions for the problems that their communities are facing while empowering themselves and other members of the community. We achieve very little when we work in silos, as we know in Mauritius. The raison d’être of Trade&Impact is to create an enabling environment so that such businesses can thrive.

Trade&Impact is non-governmental and is more than aware that its good intentions on their own will not take us very far and that it is extremely important to get governments on board. Part of the remit of the platform is to get government to see the wisdom and benefit of providing more opportunities for women-led social enterprises so that they can put in place policies to create a conducive environment for these businesses.

‘Sustainable economic empowerment for women will only happen when the right structures are in place and women have the capacity to take advantage of the opportunities that are available,’ writes one of our colleagues Sophie Otiende. ‘This is only possible if all the players come together and begin to dialogue and develop innovative solutions. Trade&Impact will continue to focus on long-term capacity building for women led social enterprises. Women leaders’ accessing the right knowledge means that they can continue to develop their businesses and continue making impact on their communities.’

The Moroccan government has explicitly shown over the past few years its support for women economic empowerment and continues to support social enterprises. It is building lasting partnerships for the advancement of women entrepreneurs in Africa and the Middle East. Africa is putting its money where its mouth is. Unless we seek inspiration from enlightened government initiatives from the mainland and collaborate with them, in another 10 years, our chest beating ‘Mauritius, a Beacon for Africa’ will be as much of an empty slogan as ‘Mauritius c’est un plaisir’.

From Mauritius, will attend the Country Ambassador who has, against many odds, secured the voice of Mauritius on this platform Megha Venketasamy, our well deserving local entrepreneur Zinaida Ameerally Ramjan and myself as Strategist and MC for the event. I am looking forward to welcoming Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, our first African woman head of state, as keynote speaker, and to participating in a select working group of 25 strategists, from beyond Africa and the Middle East, committed to creating new opportunities for women entrepreneurs and helping government implement policies that work. Initiatives like these give a clear sense of confidence in an Africa rising. We will be back from this spring board with strategies, tools, networks to put at the service of women entrepreneurs from Mauritius and Rodrigues.