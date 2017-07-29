GETTING TO KNOW ABOUT THE "TIRUKKURAL": The Epic Tamil Poetic Masterpiece

I first heard of poet Thiruvalluvar from Mrs. Vissaletchmee Goinden, whom I always call "Auntie. " She is a Tamil-born lady and well read in the Tamil language and culture. A very modest person, who commands respect with her wisdom and wit and her fathomless human kindness.. She is ninety years old and is still going strong. She is ever lucid and mentally alert.

If old age has affected her in any way at all, it's only physically. Sure, she's a trifle frail now because of her age, otherwise she is her old loving and endearing self. She is as much fun to be with as she has always been and I've always loved her company. My wife and I love her dearly. She is among those countless unsung great ladies of our Indian community who are models of courage, perseverance in the face of adversity. "Auntie", who became a widow at a fairly young age, never flinched in the face of the heavy odds that faced her so early in life. But she would brave them all and single-handedly raise her five girls in keeping with her strong Tamil heritage. The girls would all become professionals in their own way, and would go on to have successful careers in their respective fields. Little wonder that "Auntie" is literally looked upon as an 'icon' in the Goinden family. And why not!

"Auntie" holds poet Thiruvalluvar in awe and great veneration. She knows many of the poet's couplets by heart and chants them with joy. It is, indeed, a great pleasure to converse about culture with her. She's ever humble, nice and courteous. To her, poet Thiruvalluvar is a saint, 'a god' ! She told me that she believes Thiruvalluvar was divinely inspired or his words would not have survived such a long passage of time and still be prized and looked upon with such reverence by millions of Tamils in India and around the world. His message was simple and universal, she stressed. He speaks of love, goodness, tolerance and understanding. It was never aimed at just one particular community, caste, group or race. The message of Thiruvalluvar has had -- and still does have -- tremendous influence on Tamils and their culture and their upbringing. Generations of Tamil boys and girls have been brought up on the wisdom and virtues contained in the Tirukkural.

The Tirukkural is a book of poems, of aphorisms in Tamil. It comprises 1330 verses filled with gems of wisdom composed by the poet and sage Tiruvalluvar or Valluvar, as he is sometimes called. He was born more than a thousand years before our Christian Era in southern India, in what is now the State of Tamil Nadu. His work, the Tirukkural, is regarded as a masterpiece and continues till to-day, to enchant and inspire millions – Tamils and non-Tamils – wherever the Tamil language is studied and spoken. As a matter of fact, the name Thiruvalluvar is a household name in Tamil Nadu and everywhere where the Tamil language is studied. Countless institutions, cultural centres, colleges and universities are named after him in Tamil Nadu as well as where there are Tamils living. The Tirukkural, as is well known, did not appear in written form until late in the sixteenth or seventeenth century. Until then the verses were transmitted from generation to generation by word of mouth. So much so, it is little wonder that many of the maxims contained in the Tirukkural have long become part and parcel of the Tamil language and culture.

In Mauritius, the late Mootoocoomaren Sangeelee (1902-1995), who was, for many years, a well-known Inspector of Schools in the Department of Education in pre-Independent Mauritius and who was also an erudite in Tamil language and culture in his own right, published a translation of the Thiruvalluvar's classic in French in 1970.

Here are a few random samples of the gems contained in the Tirukkural rendered in English:

"The learned are said to have seeing eyes; The unlearned have only two sores on their faces." Verse XL.3

"Not every HYPERLINK "https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Light" \o "Light"light is a true light; To the wise the light of HYPERLINK "https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Truth" \o "Truth"truth is light itself." Verse XXX.9

"The wound that’s made by fire will heal, But the wound that’s made by tongue will never heal" Verse XIII.9

"Even the ignorant may appear very worthy, If they keep silent before the learned." Verse XLI.3

"As the quality of HYPERLINK "https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Water" \o "Water"water changes with the nature of the HYPERLINK "https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Soil" \o "Soil"soil; So will a man’s HYPERLINK "https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Reason" \o "Reason"reason vary with the HYPERLINK "https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Quality" \o "Quality"quality of his HYPERLINK "https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Friends" \o "Friends"friends" Verse XLVI.2

The Tirukkural has survived the ages, defied time and generations and is still very

much studied and 'chanted' by Tamils not only in Tamil Nadu but everywhere in the world where there is a Tamil community. The Tirukkural is loved – indeed, venerated – as a 'holy' book because it is a book of wisdom, of morals, of virtues that has shaped the lives of generations of Tamils. It sings the virtues of good over evil; right over wrong, truth over falsehood. I, for one, have found the Tirukkural inspiring. It upholds righteousness and condemns evil and callousness and ever guides towards goodness.

As a matter of fact, it can be safely said that the Tirukkural is an integral part of Tamil heritage. Words and expressions contained in the Tirukkural, have long become part of the Tamil language, as my "Auntie" apprised me. So much so, I was not surprised to learn that even ordinary Tamil folks use quotations from Thiruvalluvar without knowing they are quoting the great sage. In fact, talking of Thiruvalluvar's influence on the Tamil language -- hence Tamil culture -- is akin to talking of Shakespeare's influence on the English language. How often do we unknowingly use Shakespeare in our every day conversation without ever thinking they come right from the bard of Avon's works? The same is true for Thiruvalluvar, who has since long been an integral part of the Tamil language and culture.

Language is a key to one's culture. If we lose our language we are very likely to lose our culture as well. It is little wonder then that, in our multi-cultural Mauritius, our various cultures have survived and still flourish because our elders saw to it that we never give upon our respective cultural heritage. Although I confess I'll never get to 'feel' the real beauty of the couplets of the Tirukkural because I can never enjoy them in the original Tamil version, yet I can still relish the nobility of the thoughts and wisdom couched in each of its beautiful couplets. And, whenever, I think of the Tirukkural, my mind always flies back to my beloved "Auntie", who first talked to me about the epic Tamil masterpiece of the poet Thiruvalluvar, who is, doubtless, a giant of Tamil literature and, if I may I add, a huge part of Tamil heritage.