GILBERT ROUSSET : Prince Of Thieves was full of merit, a déclaré Bernard Fayd’herbe

Il n’a certes pas pu s’offrir son premier Groupe 1 chez nous cette saison avec Night in Seattle dans le Maiden mais Bernard Fayd’herbe a bouclé le 23e acte avec un joli doublé à son actif grâce à Prince Of Thieves et Melson, deux victoires où son talent de finisseur a été mis en exergue. Il porte ainsi son total de victoires à 10 unités pour la saison en cours.

La déception a sans doute était grande au sein de l’entraînement Rousset après la prestation transparente de Night In Seattle, mais terminer la dernière journée avec deux victoires au tableau de chasse devrait amortir le coup. Tout entraîneur qui aspire à remporter un championnat doit s’entourer d’une fine cravache et Bernard Fayd’herbe est certainement parmi les meilleurs cavaliers en exercice au Champ de Mars, pour preuve ses deux belles montes pleines d’assurance sur Prince Of Thieves et Melson. Cela semblait pourtant mal engagé pour le premier nommé après une mise en route des plus laborieuses, mais une fois que le Sud-Africain avait sorti la cravache en ligne droite, le doute n’était plus permis quant à l’issue de la course.

« Prince Of Thieves was full of merit. It was nice to see him improve and he won a nice race. It was a very gutsy win because I was probably further back than I wanted to be but he got his head down where it counted and that’s the most important thing. He had a hard race and got checked early. It was nice to see him put that one away. If you looked at him in the ring, he was really well and the stable were quite confident in his chances. They’ve placed a lot of money in him and I’m glad he won it for them », nous a-t-il déclaré.

Si le triomphe de Prince Of Thieves a été rendu possible en grande partie grâce au talent de finisseur de Bernard Fayd’herbe, celui de Melson dans l’épreuve de clôture l’en est tout autant, le Sud-Africain gratifiant le public d’une autre arrivée très pointue. Après avoir échoué à plusieurs reprises près du but, Melson tient enfin sa juste compensation, une victoire que le jockey a tenu à dédier aux propriétaires. « Melson was also a very gutsy win. He had been showing some interesting things since the beginning of the season but today, he found that extra where it really counted and I’m just very happy for the owners who have been waiting for this win for some time now ».

« Nothing to come from Night In Seattle at the 800m »

Tout n’a pourtant pas été rose pour le tandem Fayd’herbe-Rousset et la déconvenue de Night In Seattle, le favori du Maiden en est la plus marquante. « He was very disappointing. His training was good and I was quite confident that he’d run a very big race. At about the 900m, I just gave him a little squeeze and there wasn’t a lot there. I was hoping he would pick up but there was nothing to come at the 800m. I tried to reach him but he wasn’t there. I was gone, he was long beaten. They’ll probably find something at the stable but I don’t think it’s a soundness problem. It’s definitely something amiss because he’s a much better horse than that », s’est lamenté le jockey.

Et que dire de New Star qui termine toujours bien ses courses mais le but arrive souvent trop tôt pour lui ? « New Star is that kind of horse which you can’t get into a winning position. He always loses 3-4 lengths at the start and on a track like this in Mauritius, you’ll always need a lot of luck to bring him home ». On crut à un certain moment que Kimberly Al allait causer une petite surprise dans The Air Mauritius Holidays Cup mais le sprinter au caractère bien trempé ne parvint pas à maintenir son effort jusqu’au but.

« I got Kimberly Al to relax which was the most important thing. He’s a horse with a very big action and they weren’t going that hard so I thought I might have a chance of stealing the race. I committed early at the road and when I got him to shape, I thought he would hang on but when I gave him a smack, he didn’t seem to want to do it. Maybe I’ll ask permission from the Racing Stewards next time if I can go a bit easy on the whip with him. He’s a lovely horse at work but he hasn’t been putting it in on raceday », a déploré son cavalier.

Gharbee, dont la participation à été longtemps incertaine après qu’il se soit cogné dimanche matin, a été logiquement scratched peu avant le départ de l’épreuve. A ce sujet, Bernard Fayd’herbe nous a révélé que « there was not fitness concerns with Gharbee. He looked amazing but he obviously had that one issue. When I brought him to the start, he didn’t really want to go. I wasn’t happy with him but he’s a good horse and I did not want to take any risk with him ».