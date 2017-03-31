GILBERT ROUSSET : Retour gagnant pour Brandon Lerena

Il avait quitté la scène hippique mauricienne au soir de la 19e journée en 2015 comme sur un goût d’inachevé alors même qu’il occupait la pole position au classement des jockeys avec 20 réalisations. Lui, c’est Brandon Lerena, qui défendait les couleurs de Ricky Maingard mais qui effectue cette année son retour au Champ de Mars en tant que jockey titulaire de l’entraînement Rousset. Dans l’entretien qui suit, le Sud-Africain nous parle de son premier vainqueur de la saison et du nouveau challenge qui l’attend aux côtés de l’entraîneur champion et de ses attentes pour sa troisième aventure en terre mauricienne.

Brandon Lerena, you must be quite pleased to strike your first winner for your new boss on the opening day of the season…

Well, it’s always nice to break the ice early on but I believe I under-performed today. To be honest, I was expecting 2-3 winners.

The last time we saw you at the Champ de Mars was for the Maingard Stable in 2015. How has it been for you back home in South Africa since then ?

Everything was going on good until I had quite a bad injury when I hurt my back during trackwork (ndlr : en octobre 2015). So it was a bit frustrating but I have been averaging two winners per week since my return. Up to now, I feel in good shape, so hopefully that will continue.

Can the racegoers know in what circumstances you landed the job at Rousset Stable ?

The jockey which they had in order (ndlr : l’Australien Jim Byrne) couldn’t come and I was the second choice (smile). But I didn’t mind. I always wanted to come back and this offer came up at the right time.

Entree, your first winner for the season, was quite easy on the eye. How much did you really fancy him ?

He was working well and I think they (our horses) were all working well to a point where we expected them to need a run. I think he was just a little bit better in that race today and we had luck on our side in the run-in.

He was quite impressive today.

Can we expect greater things from Entree this season ?

We’ll see. I think the recognition must go to Soodesh and the boss. They took the pacifiers off and it might have made the difference. But there’s definitely more to come from him this year.

King’s Knight was making a much anticipated return to action. What did you make of his run ?

His work in the morning has been decent. He won the start but then he didn’t have enough pace to get a better position. He was one-off and ran a little bit hard. I think he’s the kind of horse that needs to follow.

Melson could only settle for third. Were you expecting better from him ?

I think he needed the run more than what we expected. I had to use him a little bit to get into position but he was only getting going at the finish which makes me think that he’ll probably be better suited over a longer trip.

We’ve got the impression that you were racing further back from where you wanted to be with Mount Fuji. Do you agree ?

Not really. I think he was in a nice position and the pace never staggered from the road to the straight. It was a truly run race. If anything, he just seemed to race a little bit green. Maybe with the break he forgot what he had to do because he jumped two roads today and when the gap opened up for him, he hesitated like a young horse.

Still, he finished only half a length from the winner.

Do you think it would have been a different story had you been closer to the pace ?

I thought he would have made it, even from where he was. You know, when he was in the open, he put his head up and looked at the surroundings. In my opinion, that’s where he lost that length he needed to win that race.

This year you’ll be associated with the reigning champion stable. How do you welcome this challenge ?

Well, first of all I must say I’m really humble to have been picked by my new boss. All the people in the stable have been nice to me since my arrival. I don’t believe this job has put additional pressure on my shoulders as compared to my previous stints (ndlr : Perdrau et Maingard). The pressure I put on myself and the expectations from my new team go hand in hand. I only want to do good and it’ll only help me get better.

With the string of horses at your disposal, can we say that you’ll be going for the championship ?

Obviously that would be a goal but it’s still early days. Let's wait and see how we do in the next meetings.

You’ve been on the island since last Sunday (ndlr : dimanche 19 mars). What is your appreciation so far of the horses in your yard ?

So far so good I must say. The main thing is that they’ve all got scope to improve and they’ll keep doing so as the season unfolds. There’s been a good foundation set for the current campaign in terms of the working program and I was quite surprised to see in what position they are in. The new horses have not yet seen the race track but they seemed relatively fit and all the credit must go to the team. They’ve been very professional about the job.

Exit Here and Executive Power are two horses from which great things are expected this year. The first one obviously had some problems in the lead-in to the Duchess but how much do you really rate them ?

I’ve rode them at trackwork. They’re both very nice horses. We just hope they settle in very quickly because they both have got the potential.

With Exit Here out of the Duchess, you partnered Tabreek. How well did he fare against some of the best new horses on the island ?

He might have gone a bit too quiet during the week. By the start, his demeanour was showing that he was a bit too relaxed so I think we’ll have to go back to the drawing board with him and probably consider a further trip next time.

Your trainer mentioned that he probably didn’t have enough class to take on some his opponents today. How far do you agree with this statement ?

Of course, a lot of these horses have raced in good company in South Africa, be it in Group 3 or Listed Races. He hasn’t and I agree 100% with the boss.

We know how much you value your family. Are they already by your side ? If not, when are they planning to come back ?

Unfortunately, they’ll only come on holidays because my children are now in primary school. I love my family and for sure it's hard without them by my side but we skype everyday and it helps in a certain way.