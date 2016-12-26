GO HOME DEMOCRACY, YOU’RE DRUNK

Post the dystopian nightmares of Trump and Brexit, I slowly started to take heed of the Winston Churchill quote: “the best argument against democracy is a 5-minute conversation with the average voter.” There are in fact common themes among three seemingly separate events: the election of Donald Trump, Brexit and the unyielding stance Mauritius has taken with regards to democracy and political activism over the years since independence. Democracy was once the most powerful political idea of the 20th century but today the world unsure and unconvinced is slowly treading on the drunken path set by the half-baked democracies worldwide.

In the 20th century, democracies emerged in the most challenging conditions such as Nazi Germany and Apartheid South Africa. Democracy was flourishing and triumphing in the face of colonization, authoritarian regimes and monarchies but this progress is slowly coming to a halt even though 40% of the world’s population now live in countries that proclaim to hold free and fair elections. The loss of the accelerative impetus of democracy is due to the failings occasioned from the advancement of procedure over substance — duplicating an image of democracy rather than an efficient, all-encompassing and answerable system.

In so far, as Mauritius is concerned, the “democratic fatigue syndrome” as termed by David Van Reybrouck, is being caused by a democratic set-up that has been breeding dynasties compounded with elitist values. The democratic experiment seems to be dwindling due to too much focus on the elections process rather than other significant characteristics of a democracy. Electoral fundamentalists decline to view elections as only a method of participating in democracy and Mauritians have become experts in idolizing elections but abhorring the candidates who are elected. The real solution would be the internal democratization of political parties and holding elections that would be intrinsically and undoubtedly free and fair. It is time to acknowledge that the electoral game takes place in two arenas, not only between political parties but also within them. The democracy within the political fronts in Mauritius is weak due to the dynastic nature of the parties. Ceremoniously, party leaders are elected at regular party conventions but in reality over the years since independence there has been subservience to the select few who have had the privilege to hold the reins of the political parties with complete and unequivocal acceptance from the members. The election for the party leaders is in fact just an official endorsement of a single candidate. All this creates an impression that Mauritius is true to its values of democracy but the reality is that all the decision making power with regards to the political parties is granted to a party leader who is voted without contestation. It is worryingly evident that our democratic system is flawed and that we need political parties in Mauritius that can advance democratic ideals through philosophies and procedures that allow them to be internally democratic.

During his campaign, Trump exploited the embitterment of the American people, channeling all their skepticism and bitterness to dismiss and denigrate the more marginalized segments of American society- the women, the Muslims, the Hispanics, the transgendered. He manipulated the earnest anxieties of his electorate, invoking up imagined monsters, and pitted them against an elevated and grand legacy of a once ‘great’ America. This phenomenon called the “false promises” and “demagoguery” has become a global disease in the political realm. Mauritius has for years suffered from this disease during election time. The best way to address popular disillusion and boost real democracy is to reduce the number of false promises thrown around by politicians during electoral campaigns. The verbal warfare full of empty rhetoric should be replaced by healthy and informative debates on national platforms. Parties should not indulge in the habit of making promises it cannot accomplish either by creating entitlements it cannot pay for or by pledging economic miracles it cannot achieve.

Our democratic setup needs restructuring both internally and externally as it is not only a question of elections being held every five years but also a methodical, collaborative, and prolonged effort to oil all fundamental machinery of a democratic society from the civil society, to free media, transparent institutions, efficient judiciaries, robust legal frameworks, and much more. The unyielding enlargement of government is lessening freedom and giving more power to special interests. In Mauritius, the current government’s inclination to overstep and overextend is a dangerous health hazard to our democracy. The zeal with which constitutional amendments are proposed and the haste in which they are decided gives no time for our countrymen to comprehend or stakeholders to contribute to how basic freedoms are being compromised. The recent storm in the name of the “Prosecution Commission” that nearly caused a constitutional upheaval in the country was closely deflected. However, the episode will go down in history as being a clear demonstration of the extent to which Parliament has now become a tool used in the promotion of political agendas and partisan politics at the expense of our vital democratic ideals.

There is an intense attraction to the repetitively hyped belief that once the seed of democracy is sown through the holding of elections it is bound to grow and that human freedom is inevitable. The reality is that it is necessary for a country to perpetually build its institutions to keep a country democratic and free over the long term. Democracy is a multifaceted system of strong institutions and legal directives. Very few countries have mastered it fully and holding it together is a constant effort. It is high time to give democracy a fighting chance before we turn into a democracy in name only!