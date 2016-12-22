THE GOLDEN BRIDGE: My Name is Red

Rage. Comfort. Satisfaction. Schadenfreude. From the French Revolution to events of this week, the unifying elation derived from a feeling that men in power have been sanctioned for having failed is one that is difficult to quite capture. Yet, ensuing posts and comments on social media have made that nebulous emotion as palpable as to make it unmistakably familiar. All forms of analyses will undoubtedly (and annoyingly) monopolize Christmas dinner-conversations but this particular one (equally annoyingly) comes from the perspective of a dour but unyielding Labourite.

Admirably, from its very first gatherings after the 2014 general elections, Labour has shown the insistence and bravado of weathered boxers who understand that stamina is more likely to win the fight than a first-round uppercut. With the exit of the PMSD from government, Labour, with its paradoxically slim representation in parliament, now becomes the gravitational centre of the opposition thanks to the sheer force of its electoral base, skillfully nurtured and revived in these last two years. It is this author’s contention that the return of Labour in power is now purely a fathom of time, regardless of whichever murky rigmarole of coalitions sprouts from the current debacle.

Yet the main call from this piece is one for a sincere renewal with ideology. For too long, electoral slogans in this country have been populist, rudderless and tainted with short-termism. “A second economic miracle”, “every child to university”, “high-income country by 2020” or “2 million tourists in the next year” all sound incredibly hollow to a reasoned mind if the heading does not come with a clear route towards reaching those goals somewhere in the small-print.

The problem with our economy is structural and the neoliberal Bretton-Woods institutions want us to rely on private capital to ensure higher growth and fuller employment. But as evidenced by the ideological bankruptcy of the Smart-City scheme, returns on capital invested are simply too low to tempt even the most avaricious of hoarders. Over and above stagnation, inequality is accelerating and the psychological darkness behind each recent sinister domestic crime is robbing us of already-troubled sleep. The National Empowerment Foundation has become the very symbol of absurdity and the CSR scheme, through its overburdened bureaucracy, has been infested with corruption and systematically misallocates money from hard-working taxpayers to fat-cat do-nothing ‘NGOs’ while dedicated ones are left out in the cold.

Moreover, it is baffling how for decades the debate about our educational system has missed the glaring obvious: that the polarization of social classes does not begin at the CPE but instead in the cradle of Standard I; between the underfed child raised in squalor who is automatically allocated the rear seat and the one from a five-star nursery who is already bilingual and endowed with a refined palate that our elected members (especially one who happened to be an unfortunate vegetarian food-critic) would recognize.

There is no credible program other than the perennial “campagne de sensibilisation” when it comes to our environment. Our public beaches are being turned into private capital. Should we peer towards the Newton Tower for better tidings, the diplomatic strategy underlying our last chance to reclaim our territorial sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago vaguely seems to be shrouded in an eerie lull of meditational mystique.

This is where a Labour-led coalition can regain legitimacy. A good Keynesian government stimulus plan could include an affordable housing plan for middle-income young Mauritians. At the other end of the spectrum, a tiny annual tax on the value of very large privately-owned freehold (non-agricultural) land could help fund affordable housing in Rodrigues. Public Interest Entities (PIEs) could opt to go into a minority equity-holding with a startup, with further enticing advantages to boost the blossoming SME instead of contributing 2% of unaccounted-for CSR.

Furthermore, mirroring Tony Blair’s Sure Start scheme in the 90s in the UK, a stimulus package could also build around 450 centres in the country catering for pregnant mums and for children from 1 to 5. Each centre would have trained doctors, nurses, psychologists, educators, toys, puzzles, computers and joie de vivre, creating around 9000 jobs and many more happy kids who won’t be underfed when they reach Standard I.

Besides, on the environment, a progressive carbon tax on big expensive polluting cars is long overdue and the privatization of Mauritian beaches simply has to stop.

Finally, on Chagos, Labour must abandon its liberal-institutionalist approach of blindly trusting international law and begin using a bolder form of diplomacy, given Albion’s proven perfidy…

“When thy enemy is defeated, surround him on three sides, leaving him a golden bridge to retreat in peace” is a rough translation of one of Sun Tzu’s oft-quoted parables from The Art of War. Politics of revenge belong to anachronistic feudal states and have no place in 21st Century democracies. By overlooking one of the most basic tenets of political strategy over the last two years and now through its considerable miscalculation of insisting to present the Prosecution Commission Bill to the assembly, the MSM has preponed its inexorable demise.

This author does not doubt for a second that Dr. Ramgoolam has his realpolitik electoral strategy all sorted. This time, however, what the country calls for is a real program underpinned with robust ideology.