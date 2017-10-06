The Government, the People, and the challenge

The Government – truth time

Dec 2014 - Oct 2017 – It will soon be three years since we had the general elections. It is the ideal time for stocktaking – there is so much to write here but I will only flag some hard line issues. In three years we have had two Prime ministers, the son succeeding the father in a transition resembling more of family heritage deal, eroding the Westminster traditions to create a new government. This major political transition has been widely criticised by the people. While the father of the son shined by his lack of actions in the initial years of this government, the son of the father got started quickly by cleaning the roadsides of the country. It gave the impression that finally we will have a clean country physically speaking but I finally realized that this was just a mere show. But what a show! Now that the so-called “cleaning campaign” of the roads is over, we were all expecting the PM to clean the mess the country is in, starting with some organic in-house cleaning. Issues that still stink a lot; visits of drug traffickers by Honourable members and others - the number of visits of one particular member exceeds the number of interventions she made in Parliament so far? The leader of the House bailing out one of his MPs that confused the Parliament with a sex parlour shows his level of political impotency. On the economic front there is one thing that has struck me and I think that the country has found its new economic vocation (!) after agriculture, tourism and manufacturing - developing the “tailoring industry”. Who would believe that a tailor has more than 100 million in his account? Scandals have overshot the barrier of acceptance. In a nutshell we have a failed government.



2. The people – insecure on all fronts

People are angry the way things are, people are frustrated with the system and very worried about the country’s future. The PM keeps echoing that “mo kone kot mo pe amenn sa pei la” and if this is the direction of travel of this government then we are more than doomed as a nation. Already there is loss of confidence, credibility is at its lowest, nepotism at its highest. The good thing for the rulers is that the people of my country do not know how to channel their anger to challenge the rotten system that they are living in “Except” beyond the single act of voting against this government in the next election. Apart from some occasional offline protest, the bulk of it has been online and virtual. The powerhouse of change remains the fight on the ground. This brings me to the famous case of “Rosa Parks” in the US. Does this name ring a bell? This is the American woman who famously refused to give her seat when the driver of a bus asked a row of black passengers to move for a white man in the US. Her arrest gave rise to a huge public outcry. One brave woman setting in motion a campaign that changed the course of history and forced the US Supreme court to rule against segregation. The way that this country is being governed with daily erosion of the principles of the separation of powers, high-level corruption needs a democratic spark like the one initiated by Rosa Parks to ignite the fire of public consciousness. The change is needed. It is imperative. It is the only hope for a new Mauritius but do not mistake real change will not happen by following a new leader. Real change will happen with people movement to fight the power dynamics. (More to come in my next article)

3. The challenges – the revenge of reality

Next year we are going to celebrate five decades of being an independent nation. If the last 50 years have been spent in building Mauritius and creating wealth, the next fifty years we should aim at preserving our natural assets; and all development projects need to be sustainable and be within the carrying capacity of the immediate ecosystems. We are ending an era and transitioning into a new one with new challenges like climate change and growing inequality. We should all aim to set in motion a transition to an evolved society that features more participatory governance models for both politics and business and a new, more equitable economic system that operates within the environmental limits of the planet. We should aim to shift mindsets and redistribute power. Many include exposing the failings of the current system, which is dominated by corporate interests and based on the consumerism model and the infinite growth paradigm. We can demonstrate that another Mauritius is possible if we unleash people power, move beyond consumerism and strengthen the social fabric, particularly in the deprived regions. At the center of this change lies the decentralization of power and the creation of autonomous local governing bodies.

The end word – the bottom line is that people need to be ready as theorists and organizers and stop waiting for change to be delivered from on high. We should act now because the time majority of us realize how inadequate the change from the top is, the window opportunity would have gone and the tea party already on…