The whole nation has been privy to the dismal behaviour of the pathetic bunch of grown-up children that we have sadly elected and sent in opposition. Our politics has reached the lowest of lows when we see parliamentarians’ utter lack of respect for the House in which they find themselves every Tuesday; or witness thanks to live transmission, the low level of debates that take place; or supposedly “honourable” people interrupting their fellows in the middle of speeches; or the free use of threats and foul language when not happy with the Speaker or Deputy Speaker; or the latters’ clear lack of training, but playing as they go along, for isn’t this Parliament a huge playground for misbehaved children? How dare they tell us citizens to abide by laws and rules when they clearly have no composure or respect? How dare they expect young people to join them when they are examples of why NOT to join politics? How can we expect any good for the future of this country when aspiring politicians talk of a member of Parliament “raping” the government with his lengthy intervention? When such a comment receives plaudits, we know we are in deep s**t for there is no longer any euphemism to describe the political situation we are in today.