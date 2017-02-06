HANDOVER OF POWER BETWEEN FATHER AND SON: Do we really have the guts to challenge?

After just a week in office, not only has Donald Trump been deserting the Constitution but his partisan allies are deserting him as well as he has been trying to govern by impulse, on whim, for personal retribution and profit, BY DECREE as if he has been elected A DICTATOR.

One by one, Mr. Trump has decreed impulsive orders – un-vetted by the legal, policy or political staff - such as the decision to halt all refugee admissions and temporarily ban people from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen – last Sunday where anyone arriving from those seven countries face a 90-day visa suspension (non-including diplomats and the UN). An order brings in as well a suspension of the US Refugee Admissions Programme for 120 days and an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees as well - which has sparked protests across the country, and drawn condemnation from the wider world.

Annexed to Trump’s tightened restrictions and sadistic decision causing chaos and confusion are the ludicrous crusade against Mexico and Mexicans also, and the will to reinstate torture which key republicans like Sen. John Thune (The senate’s third-ranking Republican) declared last Wednesday that: «The ban on torture was settled law and that the Republicans in congress would oppose any reinstatement», just to name a few.

Things aren’t working well and going as it should be as some would say... In other words, the wheels are coming off the bus, after just a week which in a sense is showing that impeachment is gaining ground. And this is why for example the Bipartisan Group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington via their senior legal scholars have filed a detailed legal brief in their lawsuit, documenting the several ways in which Trump is in violation of the emoluments clause or even bring the argument of a lesser known law that goes beyond the emoluments clause which is the Stock Act 2012 which explicitly prohibits the president and other officials profiting from non-public knowledge.

But at least, things are moving over there before the damage is irrevocable when democracy and international relations are at risk...

Meanwhile here under our latitudes, opponents and opposition parties who are against the «HANDOVER OF POWER» are still fumbling around about the current anti-democratic and highly unconstitutional crisis except for one extreme left wing party, Resistans ek Alternativ who had the guts to lodge a constitutional case on Monday the 30th of January via their legal representatives, Me Rex Stephen, leading counsel and Me Arvin Ramsohok - to contest the handover of power between Sir Anerood Jugnauth and his son Pravind Jugnauth with one of their main arguments being that there exists no clause in the Constitution that envisage the resignation of a Prime Minister, actually processed and presented by the government.

Opponents and opposition parties did contest though against this ‘Deal Papa-Piti’ via marches and public demonstrations last Friday with an estimation of a couple thousand people at Place d’Armes which unfortunately isn’t enough and will look weak unless ‘they’ have a strategic focus. What next? The ordinary citizen needs an enlightenment of whether for example, the former Prime Minister should have ceased to be a member of Assembly for his office to be vacant and his son to subsequently assume PM duties as per Article 60 (3) (a) of the Constitution.

There is a reality to reality – and reality is pushing back for ‘the one’ who came on the throne “par l’imposte” and the older one who think he could be a mentor like Lee Kuan Yew whereas the latter held that position in 2004 to 2011 when his son Lee Hsien Loong succeeded to Goh Chok Tong and became Singapore’s third Prime Minister – which definitely isn’t the case for our local ‘banana eaters’ which uprooted our democratic landscape into some ‘Tribal dictatorship territory’.

In 1984, the psychiatrist Otto Kernberg described a sickness as Malignant Narcissism which – unlike ordinary narcissism – was a severe pathology characterized by an absence of conscience, a pathological grandiosity and quest for power, and a sadistic joy of cruelty - have ‘they’ already reached to such a point which explains the ‘Tik Tiké’ of the opposing citizens and parties?

Everyone has the right to be stupid and politicians have been abusing of that privilege... But for how long and until when will this continue to be the case? Wake up people!!!