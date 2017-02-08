…I can’t help but reflect on the journey we have had together so far and dwell in wonder on the strangely connective bond that is motherhood. When he was about to be born, I was tired, at my wits’ end but mostly wondering what would happen now that this unwanted pregnancy was coming to term. Will I be able to bond, will I be able to give him the same love that I have felt and given to his siblings since the time they were conceived? For clearly, for him, I was still having mixed feelings…

The beginnings were not easy and a strong bout of post-partum depression did not help. Coupled with that was the responsibility of his siblings, who were still underage. I just managed to keep my head above water, only to sink again when I could no longer hold it together. However, as time went by, as he morphed from a mere little person with needs to a smiling and reactive little person, still with needs, I began to be able to float that little bit more every day. His innocence gave me the courage to go through one day, each at a time.

Gradually, I began to make peace with him, unbeknowst to him. I began to let go of my resentment against Mother Nature, who at one point, I thought had blessed me one more time too many. At that time, I was too naïve to see that Mother Nature was in fact sending me a life-vest, to whom I would cling for a long time.

By the time he turned one, I believed that I was reasonably well and had made peace with my feelings. But another emotional shock later, and there I was sinking again, this time, to the depths of the abyss. The reconstrution process was long, hard and emotionally painful. But he was there, in all his innocent happiness, toothy smiles and chubby arms, welcoming me without judgement, each and every time I was in front of him. He was my life buoy. He was my refuge from all the turmoil, and the big bad world I felt crashing around and upon me. He was my rock amidst the unforgiving storm.

Today, as he turns five, he doesn’t know, that despite being a little person, and without having done anything concretely, he has given me my life. Today, I realise that there is a reason for everything that happens in life. We may not see it at the time is happens, but when we do, we can just gape in awe at the generosity of Mother Nature. Today, as he turns five, I want to salute him, my rock, my life, my Little Man, who has bestowed me courage and hope just by smiling at me with all his heart. He is the balm to my stormy heart.

Today, as a tribute to him, I want to say to all mothers out there who are struggling, that there is a light. It will come. The innocent little ones didn’t ask to be here, yet they are and there is a reason why they are here. Take your time Mothers, but embrace them; for they are a part of you, and what you bequeath to them emotionally is what they will build their future lives on. This statement might seem unfair right now, I know, I hated hearing that too. But I say this, not out of condescendence, nor out of belittlement of your feelings, but I tell you this so that you know that it’s okay to feel this way. This is part of motherhood too, that part that is not talked about often unfortunately. But it doesn’t have to be this way always. Seek help, talk, express yourself. Take the time to look at your little ones carefullly, you will see the light. I promise you, it’s a beautiful journey past the emotional storm.

Sua Madre