HERITAGE CITY: Do we really need a new parliament building?

‘Si j'étais Président de la République

Jamais plus un enfant n'aurait de pensée triste

Je nommerais bien sur Mickey Premier ministre

De mon gouvernement, si j'étais Président

Simplet à la culture me semble une évidence

Tintin à la police et Picsou aux finances

Zorro à la justice et Minnie à la danse’

(Gerard Lenorman, Si j'étais Président)

I am shocked to learn that the cabinet of ministers has decided to revive the defunct project of Heritage City. Still now, I cannot grasp the credo and essence of the project. Can we have the Prime Minister’s office and the new parliament in an integrated project which will include a Bollywood Theme Park? As ridiculous as it sounds, it would be as if, 10, Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster were located in the same premises as Disneyland.

In my opinion, it was a wise decision to cancel the Heritage City project back in August 2016. (Please see my article Heritage City: ‘Go’ or ‘No Go’ published in Forum of Le Mauricien of 4th June 2016). And now that the project has received a ‘Go’ from the cabinet of ministers after previously receiving a ‘No Go’, it is a total confusion. Is it wise for the government to re-open the Pandora’s Box? I also wonder whether it is the role of the government to be involved in a speculative development most precisely for building luxury apartments including a Bollywood Theme Park.

The role of the government

The United Kingdom considers transparency, accountability and good governance as central to fight corruption. In that effort, the British government has regularly commissioned experts to prepare reports with main focus on the construction sector. In one of the official reports, most notably The Fairclough Report (2002) the four roles of the government in the construction sector have been established as follows:

•As a regulator with regards to aspects such as building and planning regulations.

•As a policy maker for issues that directly affect, but go wider than the industry, such as energy efficiency, waste management and climate change.

•As a sponsor to support research and development and articulate a vision for the future.

•As a major client.

In order to understand why speculative development is not listed as key role of the British government in The Fairclough Report (2002), it will be convenient to turn to history and see some of the projects that have caused the bankruptcy of its investors. In 1992, Paul Reichmann lost nearly all his family fortune for taking too much risk in the Canary Wharf project in London, UK. Back in the 1850s, the French government was involved in a speculative development during the dictatorship of Napoleon III for the reconstruction of Paris. The French government took massive loans from the Société Générale du Crédit Mobilier, a banking company owned by the Péreire brothers to finance its infrastructure projects. By 1871, the company made huge losses due to loan defaults from several European countries during the worldwide economic recession of 1870s. Société Générale du Crédit Mobilier never recovered from its losses while Napoleon III was captured and sent into exile after losing war to Prussia.

Projects that failed

In recent years, China had decided to plan and build new ‘eco-cities’. With the collaboration of Singapore, China had developed Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city to serve as model for other cities within the country. According to the British press, Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city is relatively successful compared to the other eco-cities such as Hebei province’s Caofeidian or Dongtan, near Shanghai. Caofeidian is considered as a failure and referred in the press as a ‘ghost town’. Dongtan was launched a decade ago but still today, construction has not yet started. The Ethical Corporation Magazine has described Dongtan as a ‘Potemkin village’ (a fake portable Russian village used to impress Empress Catherine II) or in other terms, selling dreams to people. According to numerous critics, China’s eco-city experiments have been reported as ‘ideological’. Could our ‘smart cities’ face the same fate as the ‘eco-cities’ of China?

Is the need feasible?

Now that Heritage City has been revived, what is the need? If Mauritius truly believes in transparency, accountability and good governance, I think that the government should publish a Project Initiation Document (PID) describing the project need, the consultant selection, the project mandate and the environmental mandate. And, if the government considers that the need is feasible, the government should publish the feasibility studies, business case, funding options and the delivery parameters. These are the key high-level processes at project stages of inception and feasibility according to the Chartered Institute of Building and the best way in my opinion for the government to justify the need for Heritage City because they are accountable to the people of Mauritius for the expenditure of every public cent.

To sum up, in a country, currently facing a housing crisis and consistently dabbling to eradicate ‘extreme’ poverty, is it the role of the Mauritian government to commission a foreign architect to design an administrative city with luxury apartments and a Bollywood Theme Park?