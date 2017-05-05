HERITAGE RECLAIMED : Commemorating the centenary of the dismantling of the Indian Indentured Labour Migration

“The abolition of the Indian labour immigration bequeathed a rich legacy of resilience, of retention, of cultural values and of the need to live together in a shared common space on the basis of mutual respect.” President David Granger of Guyana, 6 March 2017 on the commemoration of the Indian Indentureship Abolition.

March 2017 marked a hundred years since ‘this remnant of slavery’ as Ghandhiji (quoted by Tinker.H p. 347) referred to the dehumanizing system of indentured labour migration or the coolie labour system. This ‘experiment’ was set up by the British government to cater for the want of labour on the sugar plantations of the British Empire following the abolition of slavery in the 1830s onwards. Varma N. reminded us that “there was collusion between capitalist and colonial interest to devise a system akin to it”(slavery). Corrupt means and practices were used to entice peasants to enlist as girmityas (indentured labourers) and in the colonies unrestrained powers were granted to the plantocracies through legislative enactments to control labour.

Descendants of those indentured labourers in Fiji, Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname, India and the Netherlands, where many Indian Surinamese have settled since 1970s, and in London and Sydney marked this centenary by organizing conferences, literary and cultural events, and film festivals.

Let me recall some of the immediate events leading up to the dismantling of this system.

Fiji, a group of islands situated some 2000 km off the north-east coast of New Zealand in the Pacific Ocean, was annexed by Britain in 1874. And Arthur Hamilton Gordon, governor in Mauritius from 1871-74, was appointed Governor. The indigenous Melanisian population was not familiar with plantation agriculture and so Governor Gordon started the importation of Indian indentured labour to develop sugar cane plantations. The first batch of girmityas reached the Fijian shores on 14 May 1879. Today Indians make up about 40% of the population.

Fiji Indians proudly commemorated the dismantling of the system of labour importation as they felt that it was events taking place in 1913 in Fiji, which acted as a catalyst for the official abolition. As matter of fact on 10 April 1913, Kunti, a female Indian indentured labourer, was sexually harassed by an Australian overseer, and she escaped drowning. This incidence was given wide publicity both in Fiji and India. The mass-circulating newspapers in India, the Bharat Mitra and the Allahabad Leader and Swarajya carried leading articles. The plight of Indian women on the plantations of the Empire attracted a tremendous support from the Indian masses (Brig V Lal 1985). The Bharat Mitra of 8 May 1914 carried a poem to praise Kunti’s valorous action:

Satiyon ka dharm ko jab To attack the virtue of pure women

Anyayiyon ne kamar kasi The unjust people got ready

Jal agam me Kunti kud padi Kunti plunged into the bottomless water,

Par bahi majhdhar nahi. But did nor flow in the midstream.

Atyachar ki chakki me, In the mill of oppression,

Pis kar dharam nahi chhora Did not abandon her duty.

Hindupan apna kho baithen The brave will not relinquish their righteous

Bharat ke vir ganwar nahin Hindu way of life; They not fools.

patan ka to yatra karo, This degradation must be addressed.

Har Kunti ka jivan safal rhe Every Kunti’s life must carry on.

Bina dharm dharan kiye Without adopting a righteous way of life.

Such shanty ka samachar nahi Truth cannot prevail.

(quoted by Ashutosh Kumar in Man In India,93(4):509 514)

This poem was later turned into a song, which was sung throughout the Ganges plain from Uttar Pradesh to Bengal.

All these events were taking place at a time when Britain was fighting the Germans in Europe and the Turks in Mesopotamia during the Great War. In France only, the Indian Corps and other auxiliaries were about 90,000 of which 40% were Muslims, 30% were Hindus and the rest were Sikhs, Gurkhas and others (Markovits. C 2007). In Asia Minor Indian troops - predominantly Hindus - were also in action. In short during the Great War, Britain needed Indian troops for her survival.

Indian nationalist like Gokhale, Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya and Gandhiji have been putting sustained pressure on the imperial government for the abolition of the system of indenture. Gandhiji himself had fought for the rights of Indian indentured labourers in South Africa. In early 1917, he was once again involved with the Indian peasants at Champaran, Bihar, to defend the rights of indigo planters; and on 10 April the Mahatma started the Champaran Satyagraha, the first major political agitation of his struggle.

Tinker H. (1974) devotes three chapters to this aspect of our colonial history, and his book is readily available in most of our public libraries. The Fiji incident thus hastened the British government to acquiesce to this popular demand. The Secretary of State for the Colonies advised the Government of India, in a dispatch dated 10 March 1915, that recruitment for indenture was illegal under the Defense of India Act of 1915 since labour was needed in India itself. On 12 March 1917, the Indian Legislative Council voted for the suspension of ‘the movement of people out of India for unskilled work’ for the duration of the Great War and for two years thereafter. This decision, published as Notification No1227-ED and Gazetted on the 17 March 1917,read: “No native of India shall depart by sea out of British India for the purpose of or with the intention of laboring for hire in any country beyond the limits of India.”(quoted by Vahed G. 2017). This was the knell of the indentured emigration, even though the system officially ended on 1 January 1920 following the pressure from the Indian Nationalists from the platform of the Indian National Congress. It must be highlighted that Pandit M.M.Malaviya’s moving speech at the Legislative Council against indenture impressed Lord Hardinge, the Governor General of India. The nationalist poet Maithalissharan Gupta praised Hardinge for abolishing the Indenture system in a poem published in his book. Below is a short extract:

Samjhi Bharat sarkar ant me baten Finally, the government of India took cognizance

Nij kuli pratha ke sath yaha ki ghaten The breach of trust inherent in the coolie system

The bade lat harding-bhala ho unka Lord Hardinge a man of stature,may he be blessed

(extract quoted by Ashutosh Kumar, ibid)

This poem was given a very wide circulation in the nationalist press.

It is therefore of no surprise that Fiji commemorated this event with great enthusiasm as it is felt that Kunti’s miseries unleashed the processes towards abolition. The Fiji Girmit Council hosted a conference and other social events at the Girmit Centre at Lautoka in the north west of the main island. The foundation stone of the Centre was laid by Shirimati Indira Gandhi in 1981. At the opening of the conference, Fiji President Jioji Konnte declared that the Girmit story was not confined to one community, but was “an inspirational chapter in the story of the development of our nation”.

In Trinidad also, President Keith Rowley praised the contribution of the Indian labourers towards the economic and social development at the opening ceremony to commemorate this centenary.

The Centre for Post-Colonial Studies of the University of London is planning an Indenture Abolition Centenary Conference for October 2017. It is refreshing to note that two of the keynote speakers will be young Mauritian researchers.

Here in Mauritius, it seems that this centenary has escaped the notice of the authorities concerned. In any case we commemorate the inception of the system each 1st November. I have also noticed that in all these countries the substantial contribution of the Arya Samaj towards the organization of this commemoration as the movement was in the forefront for the abolition of indentureship. It is imperative that this part of our common heritage be commemorated focusing on our youths as the MIE/Ministry has deleted “colonial history”(i.e Slavery and Indian Immigration) from grade 7-9 curriculum.

Captions

An Indian Indentured labourer ( Centre for Post-Colonial Studies)

Gandhiji initiating the Champaran Satyagraha, April 1917

