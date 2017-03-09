HIPPISME-COURSES DE GROUPE 2017 : La Duchesse pour les 40+, trois représentants dans le Maiden

Les conditions pour les differentes épreuves de Groupe sont connues depuis la mi-févrirer. Ainsi, la Duchesse, qui se disputera lors de la première journée, est réservée aux nouveaux chevaux dont la valeur se situe entre 40 et plus. Le poids maximum sera de 61 kg et le poids minimum de 52 kg. Si tout se passe bien, ils pourraient être 11 au départ.

En ce qui concerne le Maiden, les chevaux ayant une valeur de 55 et plus seront éligibles. Ils devront cependant avoir gagné ou s’être placés sur 1850m ou plus à partir de janvier 2015. La victoire ou l’accesit devra avoir été obtenus dans une épreuve de Groupe, une Listed Race ou une épreuve avec un benchmark de 85 ou l’équivalent.

Il faut aussi savoir que si le champ n’est pas complet, les chevaux avec une valeur se situant entre 54 et 50 pourraient y participer, et priorité sera donnée au cheval possédant le meilleur Rating. Un entraîneur pourrait aussi avoir la possibilité d’engager trois représentants avec l’accord de la GRA.

2017 season : Conditions for Group races Overall Conditions for Group Races

(i) Unless otherwise stated, Group races will have the following benchmarks / Reference

G1 60+

G2 55+

G3 50+

(ii) All group races may have a maximum field size of 11 runners, except where prevented by safety limits

(iii) The maximum top weight in all Group races shall be 61kg, except for WFA races (i.e The Barbé Cup, The Maiden Cup, The Princess Margaret Cup and The Duke of York Cup).

(iv) The minimum weight in all Group races shall be 52 kg.

(v) No riders’ allowance shall be claimed in any Group race.

(vi) Unless otherwise stated in the Official Conditions published by the Club, normal balloting conditions, as specified in the Directions for Racing 2017, will apply.

The Duchess of York Cup

Distance 1400m - Group 2 - Benchmark: 40+ (Handicap race)

Eligibility: Open to newly imported horses (unraced in Mauritius) with a Mauritian Rating of 40 or more

Lead up races for the Maiden Cup

The Winter Stakes

Distance: 1850 metres - Group 3 - Benchmark 50+ (Handicap race)

Eligibility: Open to horses with a Mauritian Rating of 50 or more

The Golden Trophy

Distance: 2200 metres - Group 2 - Benchmark 50+ (Handicap race )

Eligibility: Open to horses with a Mauritian Rating of 50 or more

(i) that have won or been placed on 1850 metres or further in Mauritius since March 2015.

(ii) OR as newly imported horses (unraced in Mauritius prior to 2017) that have won or been placed abroad on 1800 metres or further since January 2015 in a race that had either a Group or Listed Status or had a minimum Benchmark of 85 or equivalent.

Special Notes:

(i) Places above meaning 2nd, 3rd, or 4th in a race.

(ii) If a choice has to be made between horses of the same Mauritian Rating to complete the field, the horse with the best barrier position will have priority.

The Maiden Cup

Distance: 2400 metres - Group 1 - Benchmark 55+ (Weight for Age)

Maximum Runners per Trainer: 3 - subject to GRA’s approval

Eligibility: Open to horses with a Mauritian Rating of 55 or more

(i) that have won or been placed on 1850 metres or further in Mauritius since March 2015.

(ii) OR as newly imported horses (unraced in Mauritius prior to 2017) that have won or been placed abroad on 1800 metres or further since January 2015 in a race that had either a Group or Listed Status or had a minimum Benchmark of 85 or equivalent.

Special Notes:

(i) Places above meaning 2nd, 3rd, or 4th in a race.

(ii) Priority to run will be given to horses with a Mauritian Rating of 55 or more. The one runner per Trainer principle will apply in descending order of the Mauritian Rating of nominated horses before a second runner per Trainer is selected in the same way. A third runner per Trainer may be selected, subject to GRA’s approval.

(iii) Should there still be places available in the field after horses have been selected at 55+, horses rated 54, 53, 52, 51 or 50 and also complying with the above criteria of performance may be selected in descending order. Priority among such horses will be solely on the basis of their Mauritian Rating, but without exceeding the maximum runners per Trainer conditions.

(iv) If a choice has to be made between horses of the same Mauritian Rating to complete the field, the horse with the best barrier position will have priority.

Amendments to the above conditions

Although it is the policy of the MTC to use its reasonable endeavors not to alter the conditions set out in the present document, it is nonetheless apposite to note that unforeseen circumstances may warrant changes to be made by the MTC at any time in its absolute discretion. It is however understood that should the MTC deem fit to make such amendments, same shall be communicated to Trainers in writing in due time. (17 February 2017)

Jean-Michel Henry veut Cédric Ségeon

Cédric Ségeon, la cravache d’or 2014, devrait effectuer son grand retour au Champ de Mars cette année. En effet, après moult péripéties, le plus Mauricien des cavaliers français se voit offrir l’opportunité d’exercer à nouveau au Champ de Mars après que l’entraîneur Jean-Michel Henry a fait une demande formelle pour lui auprès du Licensing Committee du MTC, qui devrait statuer sur son cas la semaine prochaine. Cédric Ségeon a du reste été aperçu au training ce matin avec son futur entraîneur comme spectateur attentif.

Pour rappel, ce probable retour du jockey français a été rendu possible suite à l’assouplissement de la Directive 1 de la Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) concernant les jockeys issus d’un pays n’ayant pas de traiter d’extradition avec Maurice. Pour ce faire, Cédric Ségeon ou son employeur a ainsi dû fournir une caution de Rs 5 millions à la GRA comme stipulé par ladite directive. Le Français, on le rappelle, était jusqu’à tout récemment en Inde où il a enregistré une dizaine de victoires et il aura à cœur de retrouver au plus vite son jardin du Champ de Mars.

Par ailleurs, il nous revient que Wesley Marwing, le nouveau titulaire de l’entraînement Raj Ramdin, débarque demain (10 mars), tandis que Brandon Lerena est, lui, attendu le 18 mars pour succéder à Bernard Fayd’herbe au sein de l’entraînement Rousset, champion en titre.

Greys Inn Control passe chez Jones

Les transferts vont bon train à presque deux semaines du coup s’envoi de la saison hippique 2017. Il nous revient ainsi que Simon Jones vient de faire récemment l’acquisition de Greys Inn Control en provenance du yard de Patrick Merven. Le moins que l’on puisse dire c’est que ce fils de Greys Inn a fait le tour des écuries depuis qu’il est arrivé à Maurice puisqu’il défendait les couleurs de Raj Ramdin en 2015 avant de prendre la direction de l’entraînement Rameshwar Gujadhur à la mi-saison de la même année, pour finalement boucler la dernière saison sous les ordres de Patrick Merven. Greys Inn Control compte une victoire et cinq placés en 13 tentatives au Champ de Mars.