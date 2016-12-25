That the political cauldron in Mauritius today is kept at boiling point seems to indicate the advent of a new phenomenon. That may not be true. The political landscape in Mauritius has aroused passion ever since the first general election, even then marred with serious incidents, was held in 1886. Almost a century ago, the 1911 general election unleashed a rabble riot that prompted the Colonial government to appoint a Commission of inquiry to throw light on the disorders that shook Port Louis and Curepipe.

Indeed, the period from 1906 was rife with tension when the Senior member for Port Louis, Dr Eugène Laurent, broke away from the Parti de L’Ordre, the party representing the interest of the oligarchy, led by Sir Henry Leclézio, a powerful sugar magnate whom his detractors complained dictated his own terms in the management of the affairs of the colony. It was also said, he was so powerful as to keep Governors like Sir Cavendish Boyle in his « pocket ».

After the split, Eugène Laurent floated in 1907 his own party, the Action Libérale inspired by British liberalism that was opposed to Conservatism. Its mission was to challenge the Oligarch establishment and open up a new political and social infrastructure in Mauritius. As is usually the case in Mauritius, one of the routes for political parties to reach the masses has been through milking the ant-white rhetoric and reminding the working class of the brutal times of yore. The Action Libérale did exactly that and was successful in rallying the Creole middle class to its cause while the Indian community remained a political outcast restricted by the 1885 Constitution.

The Action Libérale placed squarely on the shoulders of the oligarchy the ills affecting the island – « cette oligarchie puissante malade qui est l’auteur de tous nos maux » — according to the newspaper’Le Vrai Progrès Colonial’ It pressed hard for the appointment of a Royal Commission to inquire into the sugar industry when Henri Leclézio (later Sir) who was one of the promoters of the Syndicat des Sucres moved in the Council of Government for the application of a loan of 600, 000 pounds from the British treasury in order to modernise the sugar industry with the introduction of « new machineries » and developing a tramway system. The sugar industry was facing difficulties, he argued, after the ‘Surra’ disease in 1903 had decimated a sizeable portion of the bovine population then the only means of sugar canes’transportation. But the Secretary of State, Lord Elgin, set the condition for the advancement of a loan — only if a Royal Commission would be appointed to inquire into the finances of the industry. The Oligarch initially agreed but on second thought backpedaled. Leclézio having realized his blunder opposed a Royal Commission. He was reminded of the 1872 Royal Commission which severely took to task the planters for thie ill-treatment of Indian labourers. He was further briefed about the possibility of Mauritius passing under British India rule which could administer the island more economically if there was a financial crisis. That meant the possibility of Indians being placed at the helm of Mauritian affairs.

The claim for a Royal Commission which was approved by the Secretary of State became the battle cry of the Action Libérale which hoped to demolish the high-handedness of the Oligarchy by laying bare the extravagances and opulence of estates’owners. To the extent that two of its leaders, René Mérandon, a young Barrister seen as a rising political star and Willie Dawson set off on a two-week island tour in June 1908, travelling on a gypsy cart (La roulotte), on which was affixed the inscription « La Vérité en Marche » painted in red. Their mission was to alert public opinion about « ena couillonade dans sa pei-la » and the maladministration of the island by the « grand blancs ».

Eugène Laurent succeeded in mobilising the Creole middle class to his cause and even tried to rope in the Indian community to give his movement a semblance of mass disenchantment. That move gave cause for concern to the Governor, Sir Cavendish Boyle, who held the view that the Action Libérale was whipping up racial antagonism against the whites. In a letter dated 15 July 1908, he informed the Secretary of State that « attempts are made to incite the passions of coloured Creoles as well as of the Indian inhabitants against them ». But more worrying to the Colonial administration was the involvement in active politics, if ever, of the Indian community which the Colonial office was convinced still maintained its ‘loyalty’ to the British government. A Creole-Indian alliance was not seen in good light, for the Colonial Secretary, Graham Bower, wrote on 1 August 1908 that Laurent’s « appeal to an illiterate community (the Indian) is dangerous ».

At the Colonial office in London, British officials began pondering about how to tackle a Creole-Indian alliance, more so as the loyalty of the Creole elite was on the wane on account of the Action Libérale offensive. To counteract the rising tide of resentment against the British government, officials in London suggested the lowering of franchise in favour of the « loyal » Indian population and the nomination of « suitable Indians » to the Council of Government. But those rare birds with the specific profiles established were hard to find though a few names were suggested.

It was in a political climate thick with tension that the general election of 1911 was held. Such was the scale of the tension that a mere gesture of Dr Laurent in Curepipe was like a tinder-box sparking one of the first mob riots in the history of Mauritius. Raging over three days, the riot spread over like wild fire to Port Louis, Laurent’s stronghold, where he had the rare distinction of serving as Mayor for nine terms from 1905 to 1919. He was first elected in 1892 as Municipal Councillor. He was also the Senior member for Port Louis in the Council of government from 1906 to 1919. A flamboyant politician, Eugène Laurent born in 1859 was better known as « Grand Laurent ». He was a laureate of the Royal College in 1876. A brilliant medical doctor who wrote for specialised medical journals, he worked in a number of reputed hospitals in England before returning to Mauritius in 1885. His supporters in Port Louis claimed him as « nou le roi », long before Gaëtan Duval was to be hailed by his followers as the uncrowned » king » in the 1960s.

And those zealous Port Louis supporters would not hesitate to march on Curepipe on the night of 18 January 1911 to settle scores with those of Amand Esnouf, the Parti de L’Ordre candidate, who defeated Anatole de Boucherville of the Action Liberale. Rumours were afloat that Eugene Laurent was assassinated in Curepipe on his return from Port Louis by the afternoon train. The oligarch supporters celebrating Esnouf’s victory had chased Laurent’s carriage compelling him to seek police protection. The very fact that Laurent waved his stick to the oligarch crowd was taken as a gesture of provocation. Supporters from both sides clashed, arme with sticks and stones. In the confrontation, a boy was hit on the head and died instantly. Troops had to be rushed in from Vacoas to restore order.

In Port Louis, Laurent’s supporters were furious å behaving, according to a report, like « unleashed hounds ». Despite the assurances given to them that Laurent was safe and sound, temper ran high. They insisted on seeing him in flesh and blood the same night The next moment, they began wrecking the offices of the newspapers, Le Radical and Le Cernéen and plundering shops, setting some on fire. They dragged a car out into the street, overturned it, smashed it with stones until it was unrecognizable. They then broke into office of Henri Leclézio reducing his office furniture to pieces and throwing his books and papers out on the pavement.

Dr Laurent reached Port Louis in the morning the next day. After a short meeting with Sir Cavendish Boyle at Government House, he led his supporters to the Champ de Mars. « Paix, mon people », he exclaimed raising both his hands up. « Vive nou le roi », the frenzied mob shouted back.

But the mob would not even listen to Laurent’s calls for calmness. They kept shouting « Vive Laurent, Vive nou le roi », hitting with sticks anyone who did not shout « Vive Laurent », revisiting plundered shops for looting anew. One of the rioters was shot by a soldier while trying to seize his pistol. They then marched to the residence of Victor Ducasse, the defeated Oligarch candidate who opposed Laurent, on the corner of d’Artois and Labourdonnais streets, who to protect himself had to fire shots to frighten away the mob numbered to almost 3000 but in doing so, shot a man who was seen trying to jump into his house through a window.

The Commission of Inquiry into the Riots chaired by Sir Ronald Macdonald blamed the police for having been ineffective and « unreliable » in coping with the law and order situation. It suggested the recruitment of English policemen from England but the Colonial administration did not pursue this recommendation for not only was it seen to be too expensive but also was of the view that English policemen could « form alliances with Creole women » and become less reliable.

As for Eugene Laurent, his Action Liberale was running out of steam mid way after a flying start which gave hope for a change of trajectory in the history of Mauritius. The election results in 1911 saw his party being trounced by the Oligarchy aided by the ‘1885 Constitution The Action Libérale secured only two seats (Eugene Laurent and Edouard Nairac) out of the ten seats contested. Laurent left Mauritius in 1919, a disillusioned man, to settle in London where he died in 1926. With him was buried the Action Libérale but the reincarnation came in the form of the Labour party in 1936 founded by another man of intellectual brilliance — Dr Maurice Curé who in politics was to suffer almost the same fate as the « Grand Laurent ».