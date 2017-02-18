HISTORY : Al-Khwarizmi, the Father of Algebra and Grand-Father of Computer Science

Al-Khwarizimi's full name was Abu Abdullah Muhammad bin Musa al-Khwarizmi and he was the most prominent scientist and mathematician of his time. He was a celebrated member of the House of Wisdom of Baghdad that was founded by the great patron of learning, Caliph Al-Ma'mun (813-833 A.D.), and son of Caliph Harun al-Rashid, who ruled over a vast Islamic Empire in the ninth century. The House of Wisdom or Bayt al-Hikmah in Arabic, was created to encourage the research and study of the writings of ancient civilizations, particularly of Greece. China and India. The Muslims became acquainted with the works of the Greek, Chinese and Indian philosophers and scholars through the trade connections they had long established with these countries. The works of Greek and Indian stalwarts in mathematics, namely: Euclid, the father of Geometry, and Brahmagupta of the India, who created the Indian Numerals including the Zero (0) were of particular interest to them. The works were translated into Arabic and studied and even improved upon. As a matter of fact, Al-Khwarizmi's work on the Indian numerals would give civilization a quantum leap. The Muslim scholars added their own insights to the ancient knowledge and came up with their own concepts and ideas that boosted the study of mathematics and science to unprecedented levels.

Al-Khwarizmi wrote a treatise in Arabic on the Indian numerals, which was. unfortunately lost probably during the sack of Baghdad by the invading Mongols. However, a translation of the work in Latin under the title "Algoritmi de Numero Indorum" (Al-Khwarizmi on the Hindu Art of Reckoning) survived. Eventually that book would give rise to the word 'Algorithm' in the West, which is but a western corruptive form of Al-Khwarizmi's name. In the book, Al-Khwarizmi describes the Indo-place value system of numerals based on the Indian numerals 1, 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 0 and was the first to explain the use of the zero as a placeholder in positional base notation. Also, in his book, Al-Khwarizmi provides methods for arithmetic calculations together with methods to find square roots. Al-Khwarizmi was the first to explain the Indian system in a simple and systematic way. It made calculations easy and the Indian-numerals came to be accepted and used throughout the Muslim Empire and later in Europe. The numerals since then came to be referred to as the "Indo-Arab Numerals." Al-Khwarizmi also developed the concept of logarithm in mathematics -- which is one reason why he is hailed, in some quarters, as "the grand-father of Computer Science".

Al-Khwarizmi also made significant contributions to Algebra, Trigonometry, Astronomy, Geography and Cartography. In fact, Algebra, as we know it, evolved out of his book on mathematics -- also in Arabic -- titled "Al-Kitab al-Muktasar fi Hisab al-Jabr wa al-Muqabala" (The Compendious Book on Calculation by Completion and Balancing). It was the first book to be written on the subject. It is from the title of the book (al-Jabr) that comes the word "Algebra."

Al-Khwarizmi explains the purpose of his book, which was:

"to teach what was easiest and most useful in arithmetic, such as: what was constantly required in cases of inheritance, legacies, partition, lawsuits and trade, and in all their dealings with one another, or where the measuring of lands, the digging of canals, geometrical computations, and other objects of various sorts and kinds were concerned."

Sure, at first sight, it did not sound like the content of a book on mathematics but Al-Khwarizmi wanted his concepts to be simple and practical. The book contained everything in words and sentences not in figures or equations. But it, sure, was all about mathematics explaining how to use Algebraic equations with unknown variables to solve real-life problems such as the calculation of zakat and inheritance division as mandated by Islamic law.

Al-Khwarizmi was born in 780 A.D. in Khiva, Khorassan, a province of Persia. He was very young when his family moved to Baghdad, then the capital of the Abbasid Caliphate and celebrated centre of learning. It was there that he spent the major part of his life. As a scholar and mathematician, he helped popularize the Indo-numerals and the decimal system that revolutionized the study of mathematics and science in the Arab world and later in Europe and the world thanks to translations in Latin of his works.

The translation in Arabic of the ancient Greek, Chinese and Indian works had led to an explosion of Arabic knowledge in mathematics and science in the Muslim world and, years later, in the West by way of what was then Arab Spain (Al-Andalus). The Arabs were thus instrumental in ushering the Renaissance and the Age of Enlightenment in Europe. Indeed, it can be said that it was Muslim scholars like Al-Khwarizmi who laid the foundations of the Renaissance and the scientific revolution that followed in Europe.

It is a known fact that, since the birth of Islam in Arabia in the 7th century, Muslims, within a short period of time, had made huge leaps in the study of mathematics, medicine and science. The leading centres of learning then were the cities of Baghdad, Damascus, Cairo and Cordoba in Spain. Muslim scientists were then way ahead in science and technology while Europe was still in the Dark Ages. Besides, the Christian Church, which was then the most powerful institution in Europe, looked upon Muslims as "infidels" and, therefore showed little interest in their achievements. It would not be until the 11th century that the Europeans, thanks to translations of Arabic works into Latin, that they would get to know of the great strides made by the Arabs in mathematics and science and opt to emulate them. Indeed, the study of the ancient cultures of Greece, China, India and Persia by Muslim scholars had long provoked a scientific revolution and a cultural renaissance in the Islamic world.

By the 11th century, Al-Khwarizmi's works became available in Latin and other European languages. By then Muslim scholars had already invented geometrical algebra and taken it to great levels. They were capable of solving third and fourth degree equations and that knowledge when it reached Europe would lead to a new level in the evolution of mathematical science. The Indo-numerals introduced by Al-Khwarizmi became extremely influential thanks to his methods of computations in arithmetic and algebra which, by the 12th century, was being used extensively in all the universities of Europe. And, as the Europeans became more and more acquainted with Al-Khwarizmi's and other works of Muslim scholars, they realized the great potential of those works and did not hesitate to adopt them. Indeed, it was thanks to Al-Khwarizmi's book "Restoration and Balancing" and the introduction of both the Zero and the Indo-Arab numerals in Europe that had first induced the Muslim world and, later, Europe and the world, to calculate using Algebra -- a move that eventually contributed "to make the world run as we know it to-day."

Besides, it is common knowledge that Algebra and Algorithms nowadays have enabled the making of computers and the creation of encryption, which have revolutionized Science and Technology. Indeed, modern technology might well not have existed, as we know it today without the enormous contributions of mathematicians like Al-Khwarizmi.

Ms Carly Fiorina, Chairperson and CEO of computer giant, Hewlett-Packard, in an address delivered in Minnesota, U.S.A., titled: "Technology, Business and Our Way of Life: What's Next?", made the following observation regarding Islamic science and mathematics:

"There was once a civilization that was the greatest in the world. ... this civilization was driven more than anything, by invention. ... Its architects designed buildings that defied gravity. Its mathematicians created algebra and algorithms that would enable the building of computers and the creation of encryption. Its doctors examined the human body and found new cures for diseases. Its astronomers looked into the heavens, named the stars, and paved the way for space travel and exploration.

"When other nations were afraid of ideas, this civilization thrived on them, and kept them alive. When censors threatened to wipe out knowledge from past civilizations, this civilization kept the knowledge alive and passed it on to others.

"While modern Western civilization shares many of these traits, the civilization I'm talking about was the Islamic world from 800 to 1600, which included the Ottoman Empire and the courts of Baghdad, Damascus and Cairo, and enlightened rulers like Suleiman, the Magnificent.

"Although we are often unaware of our indebtedness to this other civilization, its gifts are very much part of our heritage. The technology industry would not exist without the contributions of Arab mathematicians."(*)

Ms. Fiorina's tribute to the Arab/Muslim mathematicians and scientists like Muhammad Al-Khwarizmi could not be more fitting, timely and appropriate. The significance of the contributions of the Muslim scholars to the advancement of modern western world can never be overlooked. Indeed, geniuses like him, have helped pave the way for the development of Science and Technology that have changed the face of civilization as we know it to-day. The world can never be thankful enough to icons like Al-Khwarizmi and others.

(*) Fiona, Carly: "Technology, Business and our Way of Life: What Next?", Minneapolis, Minnesota, September, 26, 2001.