HISTORY : How the Malartic proclamation in Mauritius hastened the fall of Tipu Sultan in India (1799)

Almost two centuries after he was killed at Seringapatan, capital of the Indian kingdom of Mysore, Tipu Sultan, remains a controversial historical figure in India. That was quiet evident from last year's uproar when the state government decided to revive « Tipu Sahib » on his 265th birth anniversary. But rarely mentioned is made by Indian historians that the decisive element in the downfall of the Prince of Mysore in 1799 was the « Malartic proclamation » posted in the « Municipalities » and villages of Isle de France (Mauritius) in 1798. Tipu Sultan was desperate. With no help coming from France which displayed a half-hearted approach, he turned to the Isle de France in the expectation of securing reinforcement to resist the British capture of Mysore. That « alliance » sought by Tipu from Mauritius was viewed by the Governor-General of India, Lord Mornington, as a « Declaration of war » with the object of bringing about « the total destruction of the British Government in India ». Malartic's proclamation triggered the British retaliation to a « hostile power » giving Lord Mornington cause to settle accounts with Tipu Sultan once for all.

Whatever be the good or bad judgment passed on the « Tiger of Mysore » as Tipu was famously called, one undeniable fact remains that he was hell-bent in stopping the land grabbing ambition of the British East India Company. He wanted to keep the state of Mysore free from foreign rule and by ricochet maintain his own power as opposed to a large number of those princely states which had become vassals of the British.

Tipu Sultan, on his own strength, could not be a match to the rolling British juggernaut that was overrunning India although his father Haider Ali in his time with a French trained army successfully beat back a British invasion. Since the British and French were engaged in a protracted war, why not seized that opportunity, he said, of making a military alliance with the French in order to hold the British at bay.

That was why in 1788, he sent to Paris two of his trusted courtiers as envoys, accompanied by French trader of Pondicherry, Pierre Monneron, to meet the King Louis XV1 in order to negotiate a defensive treaty. Indeed, the French King met Tipu's emissaries but nothing came out of that meeting as the King was in no mood to take any commitment, pre-occupied as he was by the event unfolding in France where a revolutionary fervour loomed large in the air.

It was at that stage that a strange French personality by the name of Ripaud de Montandevert made Tipu's acquaintance. Ripaud was on board a privateer which was forced to anchor off Mangalore on the Malabar coast due to rough weather. He was seized and imprisoned by the Indian s but it did not take him long to earn the trust and enjoy the warm hospitality of the King of Mysore. Ripaud enticed Tipu presenting himself as a representative of the French Directorate, the body now governing France after the Revolution and so could use his influence with the Consul, Napoleon Bonaparte, to procure from the Isle de France a large supply of troops to defend Mysore.

Tipu Sultan entertained high expectations of aid coming from the French colony of Isle de France. He therefore despatched two envoys to Port Louis accompanied by Ripaud to discuss with the Governor, General Hypollite Malartic, the possibility of procuring military assistance from the island.

« We used every argument in our power...»

Armed with a letter dated 1 April 1797 addressed to Malartic and the « Sardars », that is, the Colonial Assembly, of the Isle de France, the two envoys, Cassen Ali Khan and Mehemet Bismillah Ibrahim reached Mauritius on 19 January 1798. They wanted their mission to Mauritius to be kept secret as ordered by Tipu because of the fear of English spies found in the island.

But Governor Malartic could not grasp the secrecy of their visit. Guided by Ripaud, he gave them an official welcome. The envoys were greeted with a a hundred and fifty gun salute. In a report to Tipu Sultan retrieved after the fall of Mysore, the ambassadors wrote : « five or six Sirdars and two aides-de-camp of General Malartic, came to us on board the vessel and told us that they must conform to the custom of their nation and that if they did not receive your highness'ambassadors with due respect and attention, they would be censured from home... » The report added, « We used every argument in our power to dissuade them from the intention, but to no purpose… »

The day following their arrival, the two emissaries were escorted to Government House with « the utmost degree of respect ». On their way, soldiers were lined up on both sides of the street.

At the entrance of Government House, they were met by Governor Malartic, Rear-Admiral Sercey of the French marine and members of the Colonial Assembly. After enquiring on the Governor's health and transmitting Tipu Sultan's compliments, one of them rose from his chair, opened up a case containing Tipu's letter and handed it to Malartic. Whereupon the Governor rose, took his hat off and received the letter.

The envoys wanted another audience with the Governor to elaborate on their mission. « At three o'clock », responded Malartic. « We will visit you at your place of residence… »

In praise of Governor Malartic, they wrote, « General Malartic provided us both with palanquins and directed the bearers to remain with us as long as we stayed in the island and he gave a house with a garden close to the city to reside in… »

The meeting with the Governor was actually held at three o'clock. « The object of our king », one of the envoys said, « in desiring to form an alliance with the French is to crush our already half-expiring enemy ; what do you wait for ? His majesty is ready to afford you succours ; shew yourselves in India. The unbounded violence and oppression of the English have rendered all princes of India their enemies… The English tremble at the very name of our sovereign… The English will be defeated in every quarter... The wish of our sovereign is this : that by affording assistance, the French name may become as honoured and exalted in India as it is through Europe…… »

Tippu was not going to provide « wine and brandy »

The question then was put by a French official : what could the French soldiers expect in India ? To which the ambassadors replied, « from the day of landing of the French army in India, your highness (Tipu Sultan) would supply them with provisions, that is to say, rice, meat of every kind and ghee, excepting European liquors, military stores, conveyance and carriage… »

Tipu Sultan, according to the emissaries, required a French force of 30,000 cavalry, 40,000 soldiers and 100 guns and mortars to join the Mysore army. Malartic said that it was impossible for him to raise that large force because the number of soldiers in the 107th and 108th Regiments and the regular guard could not be reduced further on account of men already provided to their Dutch allies. But all that he could do was to call volunteers among the inhabitants who would be willing to serve « under the colours of Tippoo ».

The Governor, therefore, issued on 29 January 1798 a proclamation placed in « Municipalities » and villages « inviting citizens who may be disposed to enter as volunteers in the army of the Prince Tippoo Sultaun to enrol themselves ».

The proclamation stated that the Prince of Mysore « desires to form an offensive and defensive alliance with the French and proposes to maintain at his charge, as long as the War shall last in India, the Troops which may be sent to him ». « The Prince », the proclamation said, « only awaits the moment when the French shall come to his assistance, to declare war against the English, whom he ardently desires to expel from India… » While promising to furnish everything necessary for carrying the war, Tippu was not going to provide « wine and brandy ». However, the proclamation assured « all citizens who shall enroll themselves that Tippoo will allow them an advantageous rate of pay, the terms of which will be fixed by his Ambassadors who will further engage, in the name of their sovereign that all Frenchmen who shall enter into his armies shall never be detained after they shall have expressed a wish to return to their own country ».

In the expectation of a massive recruitment, the ambassadors accompanied by Monsieur de Bay, the interpreter and a former watchmaker in the Court of Tipu, did some sight-seeing, visiting the gun powder factory. On arrival there, alighting from their palanquins at the gate, they received a 21 gun salute and led to the office stairs where they were met by General Malartic and Rear-Admiral Sercey. They wrote in their report that Governor Malartic « taking our hands, seated us upon the chairs, and they proposed to shew us the works… » They then visited the Pamplemousses garden where Malartic stayed with them « for four hours ». The next day, they attended a display of fireworks « till nine o'clock at night. »

Treated as « His Majesty's Enemy »

Now was the time for the envoys to depart. Only 86 volunteers from the Isle de France were eager to join Tipu's army. The Colonial Assembly expressed its disappointment over such a small number but wished Tipu every success in his campaign against the British. Governor Malartic arranged for the ambassadors to travel back to India on board the ship 'La Preneuse' with Captain L'Hermitte. On board were the volunteers headed by Chapuis de Saint Romain. The ship set sail on 8 March reaching Mangalore on 24 April 1798.

On their arrival at Seringapatan, the capital of Mysore, the French volunteers received a spectacular welcome. They were greeted with a salute of guns. Tipu himself welcomed them wearing a red cap, symbol of the French Revolution. He allowed them to plant a « Tree of liberty » in the palace courtyard and all the Frenchmen in the army wore the French tricolor badge on their uniform.

Yet, the number of volunteers from Mauritius though insignificant was enough to stir alarm on the British side.

The Governor-General of India, Lord Mornington, having received as he wrote in a Minute « an authentic account of the arrival of Tipu's ambassadors at the Mauritius, and of their proceedings » together with a copy of Malartic's proclamation concluded that Tipu had entered into an « alliance » with the French of the Isle de France for the purpose of commencing war against the East India Company and its allied powers — the Marathas and the Nizam of Hyderabad — who were Tipu's staunch enemies. Tipu was to be treated as « His Majesty's Enemy » and therefore « hostilities against that Prince » was set in motion. The East India Company sanctioned an amount of « Rs 5 lakh » for the war to defeat Tipu. Lord Mornington insisted upon putting the English army in India on a war-footing.

The onslaught against Tipu began with the storming of Seringapatam. Tipu Sultan was killed on May 4, 1799 fighting « bravely ». Mysore was an obstacle in the cog of the British wheel trying to acquire supremacy of India. With Tipu's death, South India became fully British controlled. As for the 'volunteers' from the isle de France, they were not seen in the war, having locked themselves in a dungeon of the palace in Mysore.

The fall of Mysore, it is said, was one of the defining moments in the expansion of the British empire. The proclamation issued by the Governor of the Isle de France, one may say so, was instrumental in re-shaping Indian history, if not of the Indian sub-continent.