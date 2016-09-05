HISTORY : You say Heritage city ? That's why the Pouce Tunnel collapsed

After having sponsored the Heritage city project that would have stood, it was said, as an everlasting 'legacy' bequeathed by Sir Anerood Jugnauth in the same way as the name of Mahé de Labourdonnais is associated with the founding of Port Louis, the Government made a sudden U-turn. The project at its embryonic stage has been abandoned because of a tapestry of suspected flaws detected very late. Those who supported it when it was launched now seem wiser proclaiming they were dead against it, leaving the one who championed it from housetop to plough a lonely furrow. This is not a matter of surprise. In Mauritius, politicians tend to be chameleons, adjusting to circumstances. One could say that Heritage city has been washed away even before the much feared dam nearby bursting out.

Big projects, except those rickety ones, in Mauritius have always raked up controversies and split public opinion. One such project which was killed in its infancy was the Pouce Tunnel that was to connect Port-Louis to Moka. It was a project dear to the British Governor of Mauritius, Sir George William Anderson, under whose administration Port Louis attained municipal status in 1850.

That "landmark" project when announced was intended to address the grave issue of the time. That was the scarcity of domestic water Port-Louis was badly suffering from.

The supply of water from the Bathurst and Dayot canals was acutely inadequate to cater for the expanding Port-Louis population. The more so as, according to the Mayor, Louis Léchelle, "squatters have located themselves at the foot of the Signal mountain" and new residents had settled in the outer peripheral areas of the town. Such was the appalling state of Port-Louis that an old resident complained to the authorities about "the disagreeable consequence of the want of that element (water) in so crowded, so dirty and so stifling a town as our vaunted Port-Louis..."

The rapid increase in new settlements was a matter of concern for Mayor Léchelle who wrote to the Colonial secretary advising him that although he was in favour of "sparing what exists now, it is not desirable to give any further extension to the suburb parts of the town…" That concern was more than justified. From a total figure of 24,839 inhabitants in Port-Louis in 1817, according to the Archivist Auguste Toussaint, the number rose twofold to 49,909 in the year 1851 and reached its highest level of 74,128 in 1861. This influx into Port Louis was attributed mainly to migration of a large number of emancipated slaves abandoning plantations to set up domiciles in Port-Louis as much as to the Asiatic population when Indian immigration was at its all time high.

It was not the first time that the Pouce tunnel project came to the surface. During the time of the French Governor Decaen, one Dr Margéot showed a keen interest in boring a tunnel through the Pouce. His proposal did not make much headway. In 1839, M. Le Corney, a Surveyor, submitted a proposal to cut a tunnel through the Pouce. The total cost was estimated to F 12,000 but no follow up was made when Le Corney left for England.

"Ingénieurs crées à la minute"

Yet again in 1856 under Governor James Macaulay Higginson, another attempt would be made to open the Pouce when the railway network was about to be set up across the island. A rail track for passenger trains running from Port Louis to Mahébourg via the Pouce tunnel was to be laid in order to shorten the travel distance to the South. After discussions that lasted almost five years between the local administration and the Chamber of Agriculture, the plan was dropped for good in 1861.

But Governor Anderson's initiative in 1849 though lauded by many also met with resistance when a handful of the influential Conservative elements encouraged by the newspaper Le Cernéen became vocal in their opposition. The newspaper Le Mauricien which had been supportive of the Pouce tunnel retaliated by taking to task those opposing it calling them "fabricants d'ordonnances bonnes ou mauvaises" and who overnight had become "ingénieurs crées à la minute". Nonetheless, the announcement of the Pouce tunneling aroused a flurry of excitement to the extent that it was seen as "one of the most glorious enterprises ever to be undertaken in Mauritius".

One Frederick Robert Nixon wrote a letter dated 25 July 1849 to the Governor through the Colonial secretary, C. J. Baylay stating that "the road through the Pouce mountain to Moka will be deemed as an everlasting memorial of your Excellency's wisdom and one of the best proofs of the interest your Excellency has shown in advancing the prosperity of Mauritius".

If the Pouce tunnel project was resuscitated in 1849, it was first and foremost to convey water of the "purest quality" from the Moka river to Port-Louis by means of a water way.

But the designer of the project, Nixon, described as « a talented individual » thought it bigger. Not only a water way, he also included a foot passage and a road for carriages. The tunnel was to be of a length of 816 yards, 20 feet high and 50 feet wide. The excavation and blasting works were to be done by none other than "the worst class of condemned prisoners held in the Port-Louis jail" because that was seen as the "the proper mode of punishment for such criminals".

The Nixon's plan also made provision for a recreational ground and garden to be located at the base of the Pouce. The tunnel was to make access easier to farmers from Moka coming to Port-Louis to sell their produce and therefore a boon to the poorer section of the population. This project of "magnitude" was to be led by Colonel Tait of the Royal Engineers. The total cost estimated was F 67,362.4 and set for completion within three years from the time boring works began on 29 September 1851.

"Not a single cent"

After the initial excitement and optimism displayed, the mood turned into one of disillusionment. Sir George Anderson having left Mauritius after his stewardship of sixteen months, the project hit the stumbling-block. The Colonial Treasurer said he would advance "not a single cent" to meet expenses arguing that the Government contribution was limited to providing prison's labour to blast rocks and that the Municipal Corporation was the appropriate agency to tackle funding issues. Indeed, the Port-Louis Municipality showed good spirit for the project to keep going. It floated a public company, the Port-Louis Corporation to raise funds. It hoped to recoup its investment by levying charges on water consumption, besides, deriving additional revenues by collecting a toll on carts and horse carriages using the tunnel. But funds collected by the Port-Louis Corporation were low.

The project did not make any headway. Government support was withdrawn as even the prisoners doing the blasting of rocks were removed from the site after twenty six days of labour "for fear of their escaping at night".

A petition sent by the inhabitants of Port-Louis to the new Governor Higginson in March 1852, praying him to revive the Pouce tunnel project went unheeded.

The project failed to take off because it was a clear case of leadership missing in action after Governor Anderson had gone.

The newspaper Le Mauricien very much disappointed wrote in September 1852 that "à Maurice, le Gouvernment et le peuple semblent craindre les grands travaux qui reclament beaucoup de soins et d'efforts…"

Yet, the only one that applauded the failure was Le Cernéen which had decried the project all through fearing "the currents of cold air coming from Moka to Port-Louis would have killed off more people than would cholera in a cholera epidemic"!

The US Consul in Mauritius in 1872, Nicolas Pike, observed, "the Pouce tunnel scheme came to naught, like many other schemes in Mauritius".