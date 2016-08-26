HOMMAGE- TOUT L’ENSEIGNEMENT DE FRANK RICHARD: l’excellence avant tout!

Dans le cadre du 100e anniversaire de la naissance de Frank Richard en ce mois d’août 2016, nous proposons à nos lecteurs de prendre davantage la mesure de cette personnalité qui aura marqué plusieurs générations de Mauriciens par sa stature, sa fine érudition et son regard polysémique sur le verbe, les choses et l’expression de leur caractère éminemment humain. Alan Grihault, Chantal Touchard, Steven Obeegadoo, Armand Maudave, Clancy Philippe, Cyrille Jodhun, Françoise Labelle, George Easton, Krish Ponnusamy, Rundheersing (Manou) Bheenick, Père Philippe Goupille, Armoogum Parsuramen, Ramesh Ramdoyal, Surendra Bissoondoyal et sir Victor Glover, entre autres, rendent un hommage appuyé à cet enseignant hors pair et premier directeur du Mauritius Institute of Education (MIE) sur un site dédié: www.frankrichard.mu. En voici quelques morceaux choisis de ceux qui l’ont connu d’une manière ou d’une autre et dont la teneur témoigne des tranches de vie d’un féru de lettres qui n’a eu d’autre perspective que l’excellence durant sa riche carrière.

Sir Victor Glover : “Un talent oratoire jamais connu à Maurice”

My first recollection of Frank Richard goes back to 1945. Mauritius was in the throes of a polio epidemic and all the schools had closed down. A few teachers from the secondary schools volunteered to give talks on the radio in the subjects of the curriculum in which they excelled so that their pupils did not suffer too much owing to their enforced holiday. Although I was only 12 years old at the time, I was thoroughly impressed by, and immensely enjoyed listening to, Richard’s exposés in the field of English literature. The ease with which he crossed over from Shakespeare’s theatre to the romantic poems of John Keats via the novels of Thomas Hardy was remarkable and he displayed what has been described by Yvan Martial as “un talent oratoire jamais connu à Maurice”.



Alan Grihault : ‘Thank you, Frank, for giving us a cause’

The problem is where does one start to write a testimonial for such a great man in Education such as Frank Richard? When I worked with Frank (1977-81) he was already the Director of the Mauritius Institute of Education, while I was a humble lecturer at the Teacher Training College in Lower Beau Bassin. For Frank to have reached that ‘great height’ he must have been a remarkable teacher, which he continued to do throughout his later life through the medium of extra tuition, which he gave to a lucky few.

The MIE was fairly new in those days, and Frank was the initiator to make this hub of Educational Training what it is today; an Institution leading all that is good in Mauritian Education. I know he would be so proud to see his family, and those of us who can call themselves his disciples, who are still trying to promote the work that he started here on the Island. Thank you, Frank, for giving us a cause, and we hope we are not letting you down!



Armand Maudave : « Physiquement et intellectuellement hors norme... »



Hors norme. Il l’était physiquement, intellectuellement, socialement.

C’est bien l’impression qu’il laissa lors d’un bref passage de remplacement au Collège Royal de Curepipe où j’enseignais. Je l’ai plus souvent côtoyé alors qu’il présidait un Syndicat de professeurs du secondaire vers les années 60. Il appartenait, administrativement, à l’établissement de la « School » à Port-Louis.

Force, volonté, détermination émanaient de sa démarche. Dans la salle commune où se rassemblaient les professeurs sa truculence tranchait sur l’habituelle réserve de ses collègues. Il avait le verbe haut, le rire communicatif. Un sourire coquin concluait généralement un argument qu’il voulait convaincant, ou un passage qu’il citait de mémoire d’une page de littérature anglaise. C’est, en effet, aux auteurs en cette langue que son entourage, tant officiel que privé, avait coutume de l’associer.

Il avait été, parait-il, un des premiers à offrir de chez lui aux intéressés, en complément après les classes, un enseignement dynamique de groupe, copieusement annoté, comme le dispensent aujourd’hui de nombreuses institutions étrangères.



Clancy Philippe: “His English was Biblical”

Frank Richard was my English teacher at RCPL. His English was Biblical. He was a true master of the language and instilled the essence of the language into his students. His mastery of the language had no equal and he was universally respected for his excellence. Frank and the teachers at RCPL produced a whole generation of Mauritians who are now scattered worldwide and making Mauritius proud. Our mastery of the English language, reinforced by Frank equipped us with the means of communication to excel in our respective fields of expertise.

Frank Richard, you definitely contributed to the betterment of mankind through educating a whole generation of young Mauritians.



Cyrille Jodhun : « Frank Richard a été un père pour moi »

Il y aurait tellement, mais tellement de choses à dire sur lui que je ne saurai par où commencer ! C’était la bonté personnifiée. Humble et humain. À ne jamais refuser un service et maîtrisant Shakespeare comme personne ! De hautes personnalités défilaient à son bureau, pour un conseil, un texte à traduire ou des évaluations à finaliser. Jamais un mouvement d’humeur ou d’impatience, il faisait de son mieux pour être à l’écoute de tous, malgré un emploi du temps chargé et de nombreux coups de fil tout le long de la journée.’



Françoise Labelle : « Un sens de direction »

Ce qui me frappait chez Frank Richard était sa capacité de commander le respect. Il n’était pas craint mais respecté. On sentait sous sa commande un sens de direction. On ressentait chez tout un chacun peu importe quelle position on occupait, une fierté d’appartenir à cette institution.

Frank Richard pouvait aussi faire preuve d’humour. En tant que directeur, il avait pour habitude de prendre du temps pour faire la tournée de la cour, avec un intérêt particulier pour les roses qu’il avait fait planter. On en avait de très belles à l’époque. Durant une de ses tournées, il aperçut un étudiant qui essayait de cueillir une rose. « Êtes-vous amoureux des roses ou amoureux tout court? lui lança-t-il. L’étudiant, décontenancé, arrêta son geste, s’excusa et s’en alla.



George Easton : « A sustained inspirational figure »

I was accustomed to working on my own. Thanks to a benevolent great-aunt I had direct access to rare books by prominent British and American literary critics sent back from Aberdeen by a great-uncle who had read English there. So when I went for tuition to Mr Richard’s house in Rémono street (Curepipe Road), I unfailingly handed in my assignments. I looked forward to seeing his regular ticks and succinct comments in my exercise books. He almost always used a pencil. I was bewitched by his crisp handwriting, scholarship and incisive views. I recall him marking my essays outright while watering the flower beds in his garden. Along with a schoolmate of mine I took the bus from Rose Hill after school hours and waited for his return from work at the Ministry where he served as Permanent Secretary. When he drove into the yard, I noticed he was always seated next to the driver, leaning on his left elbow. He then popped into the room to greet us and collect our copy books. Frank Richard was my only coach for a little more than 6 months. I did not actually take the English scholarship exam again as I was admitted to hospital in October, suffering from gastrointestinal problems. Yet over the years I eagerly followed his talks on TV and radio. These were produced by the Audio Visual Section of the Ministry and later the MCA. I did not miss his educational writings in Advance and The Nation. He left his imprint not just on my mind: he was a sustained inspirational figure.

Krish Ponnusamy, CSK: « A giant in the Education sector »

It was in my capacity as an Assistant Secretary in the PMO that I serviced many high level meetings in which Frank Richard represented the Ministry of Education with an immense passion. His interventions were characterized by his great ability to build teams to devise and implement stimulating Education policies for an emerging nation. I was impressed by his vision for a well educated Mauritian population.

Frank Richard formed part of the A team of top officials, working ceaselessly to meet the innumerable and daunting challenges facing newly independent Mauritius. His invaluable contribution to the democratization of Education and the setting up of key institutions like the Mauritius Institute of Education (MIE) to support the pillars of the Education edifice is written in golden letters in the History of Mauritius.

Like an untiring General, even after his retirement in 1976, Frank Richard continued to put his vast experience at the service of the Education sector by chairing the MIE Board and serving the University of Mauritius Council.

Manou Bheenick : “A booming voice which he used to great effect”

Frank — Ton Frank as we referred to him in our student conversations but would not have dared call him so to his face — was superb as a teacher of English and absolutely sans pareil when it came to English literature. He had a booming voice which he used to great effect, often taking class orating while standing in the doorway while we scribbled furiously. At other times, while we were taking turns to stand up to read some text aloud, he would be standing doing some sideways press-ups against the wall before thundering his disapproval of our attempt at pronouncing the Queen’s English.

On one occasion, I distinctly remember Ton Frank interrupting his press-ups to voice his commendation of a joint effort of a classmate of mine, the late regretted Clement Dennemont, and myself to read an unusual poem which was in the form of several couplets, with the last two words of the first line being repeated by way of an echo in the second line: one of us read the first lines and the other provided the echo effect, an initiative that amused him. He could be very scathing when he discovered any of our fellow-students surreptitiously cribbing from books of model essays and students’ notes.

Père Philippe Goupille: “La littérature prenait une dimension nouvelle”

Je garde de lui le souvenir d’un enseignant très proche de ses élèves et passionné de ce qu’il enseignait. Je me souviens encore de la manière dont il déclamait les vers de Shakespeare dans « The Tempest » et les poèmes de Keats, faisant ressortir que ces deux grands poètes étaient des purs produits de la culture littéraire anglaise, deux de ceux qui avaient été moins influencés par la littérature contemporaine des autres pays d’Europe. Shakespeare et Keats, nous disait Monsieur Richard, utilisaient le vocabulaire anglo-saxon avec ses résonances dures venant de la lointaine tradition du poème Beowulf. Ce poème était écrit en anglo-saxon avant que la langue anglaise n’ait été influencée par le latin, le français, l’italien et autres langues romanes.

Mais le plus important c’était que Frank Richard avait une manière de relier la littérature d’autrefois à la vie d’aujourd’hui. Il m’avait fait comprendre que Othello, Iago, Hamlet, Macbeth étaient tous des personnages contemporains que l’on pouvait rencontrer parmi les citoyens mauriciens d’aujourd’hui. Ainsi la littérature prenait une dimension nouvelle. Nous passions de la théorie à la vie pratique et à la formation de notre conscience et de nos attitudes.

Armoogum Parsuramen: “Le sourire aux lèvres et toujours serviable”

Il m’a beaucoup soutenu lorsque je m’étais lancé dans la réforme éducative à cette époque. Étant membre de la Tertiary Education Commission, j’avais des réunions quasi fréquentes avec ce grand monsieur. Je me souviens comme si c’était hier : chaque fois que je sollicitais son avis sur des éventuelles mesures pour l’enseignement, Frank Richard était toujours disposé à partager son expérience et ses idées. Un homme avec toujours le sourire aux lèvres et toujours serviable. Son parcours dans le monde éducatif est éloquent et est très révélateur en ce qui concerne sa carrière. Son empreinte dans ce secteur est indélébile. Frank Richard maîtrisait ses dossiers du bout des doigts.



Ramesh Ramdoyal : “Free from considerations of class, colour, race or religion”

Frank Richard belongs to that galaxy of departed teachers who, like stars during the day, are still around us although we don’t see them.

I should like to tell a little story that will tell you more about the man than one thousand words.

There was an evening function at the Teachers’ Training College (TTC).

Frank Richard was there in his capacity as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and CA.

After the function, around 11 pm, it was time to go home. As was my wont, I offered to give a lift home to the kitchen staff that had been on duty that evening. But they declined – they were going with Frank Richard who, when he was Director of the TTC, used to drop them home after evening functions.

Frank Richard has worn many hats in his life and has always distinguished himself in all that he undertook – as scholar, teacher, educationist, and administrator – at a time when people of his calibre could be counted on the fingers of one hand. But it is as a humanist that I always remember him, free from considerations of class, colour, race or religion. To him, every human being was a human being first and foremost.

All the people who knew him well used these simple words to describe him:

Li enn bon dimounn. Li ena enn bon leker.

These words at a time when Mauritian society was heavily hierarchized sum up the man.

Surendra Bissoondoyal : “He came to learn Hindi from the 'guru'”

In Form VI, I took private tuition from him in General Paper. His comments and advice were to the point. When I came back from university studies in UK, he was still teaching at the RCPL when I started teaching Mathematics there. But soon he left to take up the Headship of the Teachers’ Training College. After a few years I also was transferred to the Teachers’ Training College, where the student-teacher relationship became a colleague-colleague relationship. It was there that he showed his qualities of a natural leader who was keen to listen to the views of others. As a linguist he wanted to know about Hindi, and approached Basdeo Bissoondoyal in this connection. He came to learn Hindi from the “guru” on several occasions in his humble dwelling in Vallonville Street (now Sookdeo Bissoondoyal Street).

But our bond strengthened particularly when he became Director of the Mauritius Institute Education (MIE) in 1974 and I joined as the first Secretary in 1975. We worked closely together to make the MIE become the premier institution in education in Mauritius. It was also there that I appreciated his qualities and his sincerity. He was a man without any prejudice and without looking down on others. He was truly a great man, and like truly great men he was also a humble man.