Honest doctors and many patients will suffer

Private practice of government specialists is presently the talk of the town. The reason for uproar is justified and is due to the abuse of some of these specialists. However should we remove their private practice completely? Will it be of benefit to the public? To probe into the problem objectively, we need to consider the following points: 1. Will patients have better choice?

Any patient should have the choice to chose his treating doctor. Removing around 300 specialists from the private sector will limit the choice of patients and increase the waiting time for consultation and surgery. Private patients will revert more to GP, while before patients suffering from complicated cases were going straight to specialist of the concerned field. All this will delay diagnosis and management. 2. Will it benefit the government specialists?

The answer would be a unanimous no. I fear the frustration among them...long years of study, sacrifice, investment and now a weak salary. Frustrated to realise that they will have to forget the Hippocratic oath after 4pm. Frustrated to see teachers, physiotherapists etc… still allowed to practice after working hours. Will all this frustration be good for the welfare of the health sector as a whole? 2. Will patients pay less?

There are reasons to believe otherwise. Less competition because of decreased availability of specialists in private may lead to increased consultation fees and decreased consultation time. 3. Will it benefit our economy?

Private consultations employ thousands of people directly or indirectly: secretaries, laboratories, maids, etc… We should fear sudden loss of jobs for these people. 4. Will it help accelerate our medical transition to specialised medical hub?

The best Mauritian specialists working abroad may be apprehensive to return to our paradise island for a non-enticing flat government salary. Top government specialists may leave the public sector, leaving a void. Also segregating private and public will hamper the exchange of medical knowledge and techniques. 5. Will private sector benefit from it?

Most clinics except for a few don't have in-house specialists. They depend on government specialists for their functioning. We understand that Mauritians go to clinics mainly to be seen rapidly and promptly by a specialist. Will some clinics still sustain their activities if they do not have sufficient specialist doctors to attend to their cases, including emergencies? All decisions in life have consequences. Regulations to avoid abuse should be tightened but removing private practice as a whole will create a lot of havoc and frustration. The honest doctors and many patients will suffer. When a part of the finger is injured we should not amputate the whole arm.