With Hope and Dread

Emmanuel Macron is the President-elect of France. The lesser of the divisive figures has managed to create enough momentum to beat his rival convincingly. Heralded by the power brokers as the prodigal son to turn France’s fortunes around, Macron’s meteoric rise is built as much on the novelty cachet as the heavy support of the media and financial elites.

Hollande 2.0?

Of modest consolation for the French people is the fact that unlike Hollande’s presidency, the Macron one does not have the backdrop of anti-capitalist promises in the run-up to his election. The now infamous ‘My adversary is the world of finance’ of 2012 was quickly buried in the pantheon of broken electoral promises. Shunned in favour of overtly generous measures for corporations with tax reliefs amounting to €40 million, the Socialist government elected in 2012 displayed the kind of naiveté we have seen locally. The Government relinquishes its role as ‘un État Stratège’ for ‘un État Paillasson’ cozies up to part of the private sector in anticipation that new jobs will be created. A Faustian pact that has turned out to be as farcical as MEDEF’ President Pierre Gattaz’s ‘1 MILLION D’EMPLOIS’ pin.

Attali : «Macron ? C’est moi qui l’ai repéré.

C’est même moi qui l’ai inventé»[i]

With the right amount of spin, anything can be rendered acceptable. And Emmanuel Macron is the proof that a new product that is tailored with dexterity and the proper dose of ideological vacuity can be developed and launched successfully enough to achieve mainstream appeal in only 3 years. The locution that Macron often uses and which epitomizes his shotgun approach (as opposed to a more targeted one) “Et en même temps...” shows a desire to remain ‘sellable’ to all segments of the population. It is pragmatism at its coldest; appeal to all, shun none, which always plays to the advantages of the powerful. Hence the visit to the Puy de Fou theme park with Philippe de Villiers is reconciled with the support of Communist Robert Hue.

Un Blairisme à la Française

In this campaign, the strong support of the mainstream media that Macron enjoyed was too stark to be missed. His close ties with financial elites have reaped him generous coverage in papers, screens and on radio waves. Marie Bénilde, in an excellent article for the always insightful Le Monde Diplomatique, describes the Macron’s role under Hollande’s presidency as a "courroie de transmission entre les grandes entreprises et le pouvoir" (a link between conglomerates and the government. Description of the chosen one as ‘Mozart de la Finance’ by the press is reminiscent of the kind of kowtowing that the elites shower on their benefactors. Sarkozy was similarly dubbed as a ‘Zidane aux finances’. The faces change but the economic agenda rarely does. Too close to the haves, bearer of measures which will significantly affect the public sector, France has voted for a more liberal version of Blairism 20 years after the British did so.

The French population deserves praise for not succumbing to the temptation of demagoguery. The scars of 2002 have however disappeared, so much so that the presence of the Far-Right at the second round of the elections was deemed a ‘fait accompli’ since a number of months and was not perceived as shocking. The ‘banalisation’ of Le Pen has been successful. The latter, rightly dubbed ‘La grande prêtresse de la peur’ is frail on economic, monetary and European issues and toys with ethnic resentment. Macron holds on his young shoulders the fragile hopes of a nation. If he fails to ensure that social measures are present in his way forward, 2022 might be the nightmare that many dread.



