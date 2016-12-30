HÔTEL À POMPONETTE : Le permis EIA en possession de Clear Ocean Hotel and Resort ?

Le permis EIA de Midas Acropolis pour un hôtel de 288 chambres à Pomponette a-t-il été transféré à Clear Ocean Hotel and Resort ? C’est ce que veut savoir Platform Moris Lanvironnman. Dans une lettre adressée à la Directrice de l’Environnement, Mme Dominique Ng, avec copie à l’Acting Senior Executive et au Secrétaire Permanent du ministère de l’Environnement, PML demande des précisions au cas où le transfert a été effectué.

Notant que le permis EIA a été attribué à Midas Acropolis en 2007, elle demande quelle justification a été donnée au ministre de l’Environnement par le nouveau promoteur pour le grand retard constaté dans le démarrage des travaux. Elle voudrait aussi savoir si le projet de Clear Ocean Hotel and Resort est similaire à celui de Midas Acropolis en termes d’envergure et d’occupation du sol (entre autres). PML souhaite savoir aussi si le ministère n’a pas demandé à Clear Ocean Hotel and Resort de fournir un nouveau rapport EIA étant donné que plus de trois ans se sont écoulés depuis l’octroi du permis EIA et que les données de base pour le site ont certainement changé.

Voici la lettre en date du 27 décembre 2016 envoyé au ministère de l’Environnement, en souhaitant une réponse rapide :

Dear Madam,

Re: EIA License Clear Ocean Hotel and Resort Ltd at Pomponette

With reference to recent press reports (eg. A daily on 27th December 2016 and The Daily Maverick 13th December 2016) regarding clearances for the hotel and resort project of Clear Ocean Hotel and Resort Ltd at Pomponette, Platform Moris Lanvironnman (PML) requests the following clarifications:

Has the EIA License granted in May 2007 to the previous promoter, Midas Acropolis Company Ltd, for a hotel project of 288 rooms on the same site been transferred to Clear Ocean Hotel and Resort Ltd?

In the affirmative to (1),

When was the EIA License transferred?

The name and legal address to which the undertaking has been transferred;

Is the hotel and resort project of Clear Ocean Hotel and Resort Ltd the same (in scope, footprint etc.) as the project submitted by Midas Acropolis Company Ltd in 2007?;

Since the EIA licence was issued in 2007 and i.e. since more than 3 years have elapsed, under section 15 (2) (c) of the EPA 2002 as amended thereafter, what are the circumstances beyond their control the Promoters have submitted to the Minister as justification for the delay in project implementation?

Has the Department of Environment or the parent Ministry requested a fresh EIA from the Promoters given the significant delay in project implementation and given that baseline data have most likely changed since 2007?

We look forward Madam, to a rapid response from your Department.

