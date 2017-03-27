How Confucius can change your life

Michael Puett, professor of Chinese history at Harvard University, says we think we are self-determined, but in reality we are so set in our patterns that Google exploits our predictability to sell us stuff without us noticing. The Path is a pleasing debunking of fashionable self-help disciplines – there are no quick fixes; improvement is incremental at best, and a lifetime of work. You should not be happy with who you are.



