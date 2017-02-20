How marketers target the under-privileged and the uneducated with unhealthy food ads

More than half of the adverts primarily target poor were for unhealthy and starchy foods. Affluent groups were shown slimming foods and dietary supplements. Adverts also made false claims about foods being healthy. One study found that at least half of food adverts were for desserts and sweets, fast foods, hot beverages, starchy foods and sweetened drinks. Another found that about 55% were for fast foods and foods of poor nutritional value.

