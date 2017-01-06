How to survive a job you dislike

Imagine the agonizing dilemma of a jobless person! How deplorable if you find an unsatisfactory job as an obligation and unexpectedly, stick to it in order to keep pots boiling at home.

In any case, if you get a temporary job that is not well paid and is not enjoyable, you need not despair. This is what we call a survival job to overcome present difficulties until you find a suitable job. You need to keep it manageable through the following steps:-

1. Focus on your bio data and resume

If you find the appropriate survival job, you can add a whole new dimension to your resume as well. Try to seek jobs in good companies or known firms, and also those where an opening in your choice arise.

2.Keep out your ego

Although you feel meritorious for another job, keep in mind that the current one is all you have for the time being. Take pride in your job and strive to be productive. A survival job is a true test of character and ability. Stay firm and don't complain about what could or should be. Be positive and it will be helpful.

3. Acquire a new training

Regardless of your job seeming insufficient, there are always opportunities to learn something new. Try to seek jobs that are relevant to your interest or hobbies, so you feel better attending work regularly. You can always use this job to establish new links and enhance your existing skills sets.

4. Use your time carefully

Use your time efficiently to network and find a job in your interest. Go about it consistently and anticipate until you get the right one according to your expectation. It is also wise to obtain a diploma in your desired field. This will improve your employability and help you gain more expertise.

5. Recognize the value income

The interest in a survival job is indicative of keeping fires burning at home, no matter how ardently you feel about your dream job. Since you need money to survive, hence the name survival job, don't ditch the employment that enables you to have a roof over your head and pay your bills on time even if you are not totally satisfied.