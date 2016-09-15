Kailash Trilochun, ancien conseil légal de l’Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) avec des honoraires de Rs 19 millions, brandit la menace d’une Private Prosecution contre le Premier ministre, sir Anerood Jugnauth. Il reproche à ce dernier des propos diffamatoires tenus à son encontre lors d’un point de presse, lundi dernier, au Treasury Building. Dans sa déposition au Central CID, hier, en présence de ses hommes de loi, dont Me Rama Valayden, il réclame l’ouverture d’une enquête au criminel contre sir Anerood pour des infractions aux Articles 296 et 109 du Code Pénal et 46 de l’ICTA. Au cas contraire, il pourrait se prévaloir de ses droits constitutionnels pour instruire une Private Prosecution devant des instances judiciaires appropriées.

Kailash Trilochun n’a pas digéré les propos du Premier ministre contre lui, soit « Oui mo rappel ki li ti dir aussi ki sipoze travail lertan la mo finn permette li et monn signe enn papier et ki li ena enn papier avec mo signatir. Mo met li au défi parski jamais mo finn sign enn papier, jamais mo finn d’accord pou paye li par heure, ki papier li pe causer ? Si li ena enn papier, produire, montrer ! Lesse nou guetter sipa vraimem ena mo signatir lor la ou bien li pe produire enn papier, li pe fausse signatir. Sa boug la li capab de tou. »

Dans sa déposition au Central CID, le beau-frère du ministre Bodha maintient que « this statement is an insult to me, specifically when he referred to me as “Bebette” and “Batchiara”. I felt very humiliated when I heard it and I still do feel humiliated and insulted in public. As barrister, I am very acquainted with the criminal law and I respectfully hold the firm opinion that Sir Anerood Jugnauth QC, KCMG has committed an offence under Section 296 of the Criminal Code ».

Dans un autre ordre d’idée, Kailash Trilochun a repris le Premier ministre au sujet de ses déclarations en ajoutant « this statement is totally false and there is no doubt that at that particular moment when he was referring to “li” he was making reference to me, Kailash Satyavan Trilochun also known as Kailash Trilochun. I first feel that he has made some serious false and malicious allegations to attack my integrity and name ». Il a rappelé au Central CID un cas similaire où « I had appeared as counsel for one Mrs Eriah, a lawyer practising in the French Bar married to another lawyer practising in Mauritius who was provisionally accused of having committed the same offence under Section 46 (g) of ICTA. She was arrested by the Central CID officers and provisionally charged before the District Court of Curepipe ». Affaire à suivre…