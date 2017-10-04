THE IMPACT OF MAHATMA GANDHI IN MAURITIUS : M. K. Gandhi Visited Mauritius in 1901 with his Whole Family (III)

When we refer to the impact of Mahatma Gandhi on the people of Indian origin in Mauritius we, in reality, refer to the enormous social and political works accomplished by Manilal Doctor, the envoy of Mahatma Gandhi, who stayed over here from 1907 and 1911, and who did the yeoman service in Mauritius to emancipate the Indian community in this far off British colony. Had M. K. Gandhi not sent Manilal Doctor in the first decade of the twentieth century to Mauritius, and had not Manilal Doctor given a press and a paper, The Hindustani, to the downtrodden Indian community, and had he not founded the Young Men Hindu Association, and had he not established and consolidated the Arya Samaj movement in Mauritius, by giving his press and the paper to that nascent association before leaving, it is doubtful that the Indian Community in Mauritius would have evolved so positively and unprecedentedly in the decades to come in the twentieth century.

In India, as from 1920’s Mahatma Gandhi was playing a prominent role in the struggle for Independence. Meanwhile in Mauritius, the Indian community was struggling to assert their place in the social, cultural and political fields, and they were to lay the foundation of an independent press, as from 1920s, an extension of Manilal Doctor’s works. And during that period, The Mauritian Indian Times, Mauritius Mitra, Mauritius Arya Patrika, Arya Vir, and later Jagriti, Sanatan Dharmark and Advance etc were published. And in these papers, “India News” was given a prominent place. Besides every social and political move of Mahatma Gandhi in India was published in these papers, which can be read even today.

Hence, Gandhism had great influence on the editors and the readers of these papers. People like Pandit Atmaram Vishwanath, Pandit Cashinath Kistoe, Pandit Sahadeo, Ramkhelawon Boodhun, Dr. Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, K. Hazareesingh, Jaynarain Roy, Pandit Basdeo Bissoondoyal, and others were all attracted towards Gandhi’s philosophy and they promoted and propagated Gandhism in their own way. Ever since 1940s, the daily Advance gave much importance to the political movement of Mahatma Gandhi till his assassination in January 1948, when Advance had rendered condolences in an extraordinary way. Again in 1968-69, that marked the birth commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi, Advance consecrated a whole year to it and its columns were full of Gandhi’s celebrations, and the Mahatma’s name was on the lips of all Mauritians. Even after that, Advance went on publishing articles and comments on Gandhi’s birth and death anniversaries.

Marching on the way to Gandhism, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam achieved Independence for Mauritius on 12th March 1968. When he was asked to choose a specific date for Mauritian Independence Day celebration, unhesitatingly, he opted for the “Salt March” the historic day in memory of the great Mahatma’s political move that shook the mightiest colonial power of the world. Moreover, in order to propagate Gandhi’s philosophy, SSR created the Mahatma Gandhi Institute at Moka, with the help of Shrimati Indira Gandhi, the prime Minister of India in 1970. This institute is operational since 1975, and in its premises, there is a life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Every year on 2nd October, a special ceremony is organized and the statue is garlanded, followed by a memorial lecture on Gandhi’s philosophy given by eminent Mauritian or foreign dignitaries.

Furthermore, there is a Gandhi Bhawan at Laventure, an old people Gandhi home at Petit Raffray, and the Gandhi Khadi Ashram at Vacoas, and in all these places Gandhi’s birthday is commemorated every year. The Government of SSR had encouraged the Ministry of Local Government to allow the District and Village councils and the Municipal councils to name streets, squares and gardens, bearing the name of Mahatma Gandhi, and today dozens of such places can be located in Mauritius.

Besides, Mr. Cassam Uteem, the President of the Republic of Mauritius, in his address on the occasion of 167th Anniversary of the arrival of Indian Indentured labourers at the Apravasi Ghat, Port Louis, on Friday 2nd November,2001 said: “ For too long Gandhiji’s visit to Mauritius has remained in oblivion, complained Pahlad Ramsurrun in a recently published book “Mahatma Gandhi and His Impact on Mauritius”. To remind ourselves of this historic visit and to mark his passage to the Governor’s residence in Le Réduit, where on the 9th November 1901 he was received by one of my illustrious predecessors, British Governor Sir Charles Bruce, I am hosting a Garden Party on that very date, i.e. Friday 9th November 2001, during which a commemorative plaque will also be unveiled as a perpetual reminder of his visit to Mauritius. Never will that visit fall into oblivion but instead, it will remain forever engraved in the minds and hearts of future generations”. Thank you Mr Cassam Uteem for the historic initiative you took to unveil a plaque in memory of M.K.Gandhi's visit to Réduit in 1901. By this noble act, your name and that of Ahmed Goolam Mohammed, who feted M.K Gandhi in 1901 at Taher Bagh, have been immortalised in the sociocultural history of Mauritius.

Books written by Mauritian authors on Mahatma Gandhi

As Mahatma Gandhi was a universal figure, several Mauritian authors have from time to time written books on Mahatma Gandhi. In 1943, Ramkhelawon Boodhun wrote “The Spiritual Triumph of Mahatma Gandhi”. In 1968 on the coming birth Commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi, Meenaraidoo T. Somanah wrote “Mahatma Gandhi and the other dedicated Souls”. A year later, the local Hindi Lekhak Sangh (Hindi Writers Association) compiled a book, entitled “ Gandhi Smriti”. On the same occasion, Deolal Thacoor published “Mahatma Gandhi In Mauritius”. In 1975, Pandit Basdeo Bissoondoyal wrote –“Mahatma Gandhi: a new Approach”, whereas, Dr. K. Hazareesingh wrote “Les Pensées de Gandhi” in 1980. In 1988, Uttama Bissoondoyal wrote-Mahatma Gandhi and other Essays”. At last came my book on the subject in 1995 “Mahatma Gandhi and His Impact on Mauritius”, whose deep researched contents challenged the doubtful contents of the above mentioned authors. My book saw the French edition in 2001, and this year (2017), its Hindi edition was released by the chancellor, Shri Girishwar Mishra of the ‘Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University’ at Vardha, India, on the 25th of August 2017.

Moreover, the recent finding that M.K. Gandhi had come with his better- half, Kasturba, and four children, Hirallal (13 years old), Manillal (9 years old), Ramdas (aged 4), Deodas (1 year old), to Mauritius on 29th October, 1901, stayed as a guest in the house of Mr. Ahmed Goolam Mohammed, and after staying for 18 days in Mauritius, left the Island on 15th November 1901; demands the revision of the content matter in all the books published on the subject by all the authors mentioned above, including me, because, this important information is even lacking in my English and French editions published subsequently in 2001 and 2011.