Islet of the self

When the all-revealing ray of light

floods through the only window

of your interior chamber

in haste rise and draw shut

the blinds, your blanket throw

over you as blinkers

for your eyes and cower

inside it for comfort somehow.

Through the one side door

invite your like-minded companions

the same outlook to reinforce

like the bricks and mortars

of the unchanging fabric of your mansion.

Through the front entrance

cagily let in strangers or the not so desirable

visitors, keeping them as briefly

as possible, exchanging mere

formalities and showing only rare

spontaneities.

In the front garden grow

entirely exotic species for others

not to tell too easily their provenances

and your true tastes.

In the backyard keep a mound of sand

for your head, just in case,

and let the nettles and weeds go wild

for easy camouflage and subterfuge.

The fortress of the wary self has to be

impregnable, in all honesty!