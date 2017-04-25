Islet of the self

When the all-revealing ray of light
floods through the only window
of your interior chamber
in haste rise and draw shut
the blinds, your blanket throw
over you as blinkers
for your eyes and cower
inside it for comfort somehow.
Through the one side door
invite your like-minded companions
the same outlook to reinforce
like the bricks and mortars
of the unchanging fabric of your mansion.
Through the front entrance
cagily let in strangers or the not so desirable
visitors, keeping them as briefly
as possible, exchanging mere
formalities and showing only rare
spontaneities.
In the front garden grow
entirely exotic species for others
not to tell too easily their provenances
and your true tastes.
In the backyard keep a mound of sand
for your head, just in case,
and let the nettles and weeds go wild
for easy camouflage and subterfuge.
The fortress of the wary self has to be
impregnable, in all honesty!