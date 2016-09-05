It is undemocratic for governments to contain the process of uberisation

It's the governments' business to protect workers and consumers, and Uber and Norwegian both comply when regulators force them to temper their cost-cutting in favor of following socially oriented rules. Provided they do so, they should be allowed to compete without further hypocrisy - or the protectionist motives should be made explicit, with inevitable consequences for both trade relationships and governments' moral authority.



