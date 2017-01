Politeness in Japan is caring for the safety and convenience of others, guiding people to avoid unpleasant surprises and helping others to keep themselves, their loved ones and their possessions clean. Bus drivers demonstrate their care and cleanliness by wearing white gloves. Often, Japanese toilet seats are warmed. Functions on their control panels can include spray. A polite society is a caring society



