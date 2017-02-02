On Thursday 11 December 2014, we would wake up to what we thought would be the end of dictatorship, tyranny, corruption and so on... And the beginning of a clinical era under the leadership of a legendary folk hero who has taken an oath to save our country from a storm that has been forecasted to hit our beautiful island.

How politically incorrect we must have been on this occasion, I guess we shall not be able to forgive ourselves. What we have seen over the last two years and counting, have been shocking, shocking and even more shocking... But let’s not go that far. Let’s stick to what we have recently witnessed on Monday the 23rd January 2017 at 3 p.m precisely.

An air of chicanery, betrayal, craftiness, and hopelessness wafted our homes and our workplaces like the smell of a dead mouse. Some of us watched it live while others listened to it on air as a devoted father carries out the most dishonourable act ever at the expense of this disheartened nation.

Welcome ‘The Darkest Era’ to the Republic of Mauritius!

It’s a “Jug of Dynasty” for you. Let’s all raise a toast to this boastful father and his grinningly son. The broad smile of our dynastically elected Prime Minister marching on to become the 5th Prime Minister of Mauritius that says: “Thank you Dad. We have finally made it”. Cheers!

But what I believe has been the most disparaging aspect of this carefully drafted machination is to even draw a similarity to the Honourable Mr. David Cameron’s resignation from power in the United Kingdom. Seriously, Mr. Self demoted Prime Minister? You need to get a grip. Let’s not be confused by ‘Honour’ and ‘Self-Righteousness’.

Mr. Cameron had promised the British public in his last manifesto prior to serve his second term as Prime Minister, a chance to vote ‘Leave’ or ‘Remain’ in the European Union as part of a referendum. And he honoured his words.

As he had campaigned to ‘Remain’ in the European Union whilst the British public had decided otherwise, he felt that the people were no longer with him. He immediately carried out the ‘honourable act’ to step down and part of his speech after Brexit was to respect the decision of the people.

I do not see any similarity whatsoever to what has just unravelled after the mystery of ‘may be my son will’ or ‘may be my son won’t’ straight after the December election 2014 in Mauritius.

Now in regards to Mrs Theresa May taking on the job at No.10 Downing Street, first of all, there is no family lineage that exists between Cameron and May. Secondly, after Cameron had announced his anticipated resignation, we had an intricate race as to who will succeed the latter at the heart of the Conservative Party with a number of contenders by the name of Theresa May, Michael Gove, Stephen Crabb, Andrea Leadsom and Liam Fox.

Once again, there is no similarity to the deal ‘Papa-Piti’ let alone the honour that both of them desperately seek for.

Anti-constitutional or in line with the constitution, I know that I do not need to be a brainy lawyer from Harvard School of Law to judge the unseemly blatant vile, malicious, obscene, derogatory ‘descent from power and the ascent to power’, all happening at the same time. Let’s face it. We have all been taken for a good ride. And let’s all take it with a pinch of salt now.

Therefore let’s all:

STOP huddling with our equally distraught buddies at lunchtime over a ‘pair dholl-puri/roti’.

STOP howling away on social media about how unfair life is.

STOP contemplating a revolution from the opposition party to march the capital in an attempt to force a general election.

STOP relying on that admirable opponent’s (who chose to slam the door) own outbursts of pique, rage and anguish.

Because to be honest, absolutely nothing on earth is going to change it.

Pravind Jugnauth is the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius as we speak. And he will remain so until the next election in 2019.

To our old hero, sadly, you will be remembered as the fallen hero who chooses to end his career by comfortably resting his ‘ladla’ in the cot bed of power, glory and fame.

To our Prime Minister, Please prove us all wrong.

Show us that you’re worthy of cashing-in the fat cheque at the end of every month.

Show us that you’re worthy of sitting the expensive leather cushion armchair.

Show us that you’re worthy of the privileges associated with the countless free travels and checking-in 5-Star hotels around the world.

Show us that you’re worthy of being driven around in luxury car and the door-opening assistance offered every time it stops.

Show us that you’re worthy of being the centre of attention at every cultural, religious gatherings that you step in.

Show us that you’re worthy of sipping the expensive champagne in the midst of relatives and chums at numerous extravagant parties.

All At Our Expense.

All The Best Son.