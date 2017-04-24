KOCA MINAR SINAN: THE GREAT OTTOMAN ARCHITECT

Koca Mimar Sinan -- the great Ottoman architect

Whenever one thinks of architecture in the Muslim world, the fabulous Taj Mahal in Agra, India, the magnificent Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and the superb Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey, immediately come to mind not to mention the equally magnificent Suleymaniye Mosque of Istanbul. Each structure is a masterpiece in its own right and their respective iconic designers and builders reckoned as epoch-making master-builders, who have influenced generations of architects down the centuries. However, our intention here is to give a brief insight into the genius of one of the most famous Ottoman architects and builders the world has known: Koca Mimar Sinan of Turkey and the enormous influence his works have had on generations of architects -- not only in the Islamic world but even across Asia, Africa and even Europe -- down the years.

Sinan was originally born of Greek parents towards the end of the fifteenth century during the heyday of the Ottoman Empire. However, there is no consensus about the exact date of his birth. It is a fact that he was recruited in the Ottoman's famous young Army Corps of Ottoman Standing Troops -- the Janissaries -- that was composed of youngsters taken away from Christian homes and raised under the banner of Islam and trained to serve the Ottoman Sultans, loyally and faithfully.

The Janissaries, as history tells us, would account, to a large measure, to the phenomenal rise and success of the long ruling Ottoman dynasty. Sinan, who lived to a long old age, rose to become a commander in the Janissaries and, as such, travelled extensively throughout the Ottoman Empire visiting Baghdad, Damascus, Persia and Egypt among others. He made good use of his trips to develop his skills and talents as an Engineer and Architect observing the many ancient monuments and ruins and learning from them. As he himself put it to his contemporary, Mustafa Sai Celebi, who would later also be his biographer:

"I saw the monuments, the ancient remains. From every ruin I learned, from every building I absorbed something."(*)

Sinan's reputation as a military engineer eventually attracted the attention of the Sultan Suleyman, the Magnificent (1520-1566) who, in 1537 appointed him Chief Architect and Civil Engineer of the Empire. In fact, as such, Sinan would serve five successive Sultans and would be responsible for the design and construction of over 300 buildings and structures in terms of bridges, forts, mosques, madrassas (schools), caravanserai, hospitals, mausoleums etc. many of which still stand to-day as tangible testimonies of his unmatched genius. Sinan's incredible creations would influence generations of builders including the designer of the Taj Mahal. As a matter of fact, Sinan is generally reckoned as one of the greatest architects and builders the world has ever known.

The magnificent Mosque of Selim II in Edirne, Turkey -- considered Sinan's masterpiece.

A visitor to Istanbul, the beautiful and exotic city, resplendent with the genius

of Sinan's creations in terms of superb historic structures -- namely the Sulemaniye Mosque built on the hills of the beautiful city definitely adds a very special touch to Istanbul's striking landscape. The Sulemaniye Mosque, which is built on a magnificent site overlooking the Golden Horn and the Pera, covers over 25 acres. It honours Sinan's great patron, Sultan Suleiyman Kanooni or the Magnificent as he is known in the West. Sinan, whose celebrity brought him not only royal but also individual clients from the nobility, would usher an unprecedented boom in structures in Istanbul that would literally change the very landscape of the city with its picturesque domes and pencil-shaped minarets towering high in the sky. Istanbul bears the imprint of Sinan everywhere.

The magnificent dome of the Selimiye Mosque

Sinan's masterpiece is definitely the Selimiye Complex, built in 1568, which is located in the city of Edirne, which was, before the Ottomans took over Constantinople -- now Istanbul -- the capital of the Empire. Indeed, there is something special about the mosque in Edirne. It fascinates the eye and mesmerizes the visitor. Sinan had a special knack of blending Islamic and Byzantine architecture beautifully in his designs, combining pencil-shaped minarets with wide domed buildings supported by half-domes in the style reminiscent of the Byzantine Cathedral Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

Koca Mimar Sinan's tomb in Istanbul

Henri Steirlin, who wrote the interesting book "Turkey: From the Seljuks to the Ottomans", in 1998, sees the city of Edirne thus:

"... tall minarets announce the city of Edirne from its endless landscape and from as far as the eye can see. The mosques dominates and crowns the highest elevation, looking down on a city articulated by domes and minarets of other massive buildings," adding that "the superb quality of the exterior does not adequately prepare one for the breath-taking spaciousness and sheer poetry of space and light within."

It is a known fact that the city of Edirne has been hit by many earthquakes in the past but none ever harmed this superb structure which, in a way, sums up the genius of the great master builder that Sinan was. He was a contemporary of Michael Angelo and, sure, their era was a majestic one for architects, who were not only fabulous builders but gifted artists as well. Their works have defied time and defined their era, and the finesse and beauty of their art as expressed in their work continue to dazzle and mesmerize generations.

Sinan died in 1588 and was buried in a modest tomb on the compounds of the Sulemaniye Mosque in his beloved Istanbul.

(*) Quoted by Henri Steirlin in his book: Turkey: From the Seljuks to the Ottomans", 1998, Koln.