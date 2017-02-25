The branches now as bare
as can be
the winds have quietened
needing no longer
to whimper or wail wildly.
The score has been settled:
the last of the autumn - tinted leaves
have surrendered
their last redoubts; the groves
will hence be gaunt and gayless.
But beauty in nature endures
such transmutations as
likely to wear us out -
a beauty in very many guises.
Letting be
Begun humbly, meagrely or grandly
life has an itinerary to complete
however long or short.
Why abbreviate abruptly
the miracle of being
and not let the universe be witness
to its full unravelling?
Where is the authority derived from
to end a beginning
still in the making, still breathing
with innocence and hope?
Let the flowers of life bloom
and rash hasty hands not pick them
letting only fate decide when time is up.