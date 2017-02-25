The branches now as bare

as can be

the winds have quietened

needing no longer

to whimper or wail wildly.

The score has been settled:

the last of the autumn - tinted leaves

have surrendered

their last redoubts; the groves

will hence be gaunt and gayless.

But beauty in nature endures

such transmutations as

likely to wear us out -

a beauty in very many guises.

Letting be

Begun humbly, meagrely or grandly

life has an itinerary to complete

however long or short.

Why abbreviate abruptly

the miracle of being

and not let the universe be witness

to its full unravelling?

Where is the authority derived from

to end a beginning

still in the making, still breathing

with innocence and hope?

Let the flowers of life bloom

and rash hasty hands not pick them

letting only fate decide when time is up.