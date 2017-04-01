LEADING THE URBAN METROPOLIS : A guide to understand the power dynamics of the city of tomorrow

Cities are wonderful hosts, accommodating warmth and comfort, and providing the luxuries of life. Those are part of the reasons why we are globally attracted to such environments, filled with promises as we feel compelled towards the various services they offer. Those metropolitans are huge machines, sustainable or not, they hold the power to either accelerate or decrease growth and productivity. The mechanics of such an engine is complex, and while there are many who dream to control it, scarce are those who understand its schematics.

There is no doubt that many are the hands that long to hold the lever that leads to prestige and influence. But before we reach out, what do we need to know about cities?

As we turn towards lessons of the past, we come to see that cities until the 19th century had a very different appeal. Cities were plagued with diseases; life expectancy was short, child mortality was high, sewerage was poor (or inexistent), crime rates were high, and jobs and food were scarce. The problems were many, and yet we managed to overcome most of them, and some through surprising solutions. Chlorine in water treatment helped to reduce mortality and efficiency in healthcare. Clocks helped shape the financial districts. Ice used for cooling changed the food industry with the advent of cold rooms for stocking of meat and greens. The examples are many, even fascinating and worthy of reading about. But what’s worth noting throughout the history of the urban metamorphosis is that those innovations happen on the connection of seemingly unrelated fields. Through this paper, we shall dwell through 7 key points; Resilience, Communication, Money, Talent, Youth, Culture & Sustainability, and Flexibility.

RESILIENCE

Hosting life is complex, and the urban metropolis answers with an intricately intertwined fabric, accommodating our various desires. Resilience has to be an integral part of the various scales, layers and components of the city. A system that does not operate through the logic of scales is at risk of negating progress. For example, what good is an innovative solution if, by the time of administrative implementation, the idea is obsolete? In order to build a resilient system, the city needs to be both flexible on the small scale - to accommodate for change, and yet strongly linked on the larger scale - to retain coherence. This typology thus allows for the dynamics of human paradigm progress.

COMMUNICATION

Homo sapiens braved history and time to write a story of survival, resilience and innovation. In the 20th century this is further accentuated with Moore’s law powering ground-breaking speed of computer advancement, providing an incredible array of solutions to modern life, some of which defy average comprehension, but which provides ease through our everyday lives. As communication is the underlying platform of the politically inclined, our past leaders have to find alternative ways to share thoughts and ideas of reform. Diffusion speed was much slower. For example, in Indonesia in 1815 Mount Tambora erupted (today recorded as one of the largest volcano eruptions in history), rendering a devastating death toll of 92,000, only to be reported on the news several months later in the United Kingdom. Today, connectivity has changed the speed at which we communicate, access and diffuse information. Equally important is the connection between components and arrays. We are in an important phase in history where we cannot only write the fate of cities, but they themselves can do it, for they can now communicate. We are in a data-driven society, and data can help fuel our understanding on our cities. In the words of Sir Francis Bacon: ‘knowledge is power’.

MONEY

The schemes of power in themselves do not derive only from knowledge, even though it helps. Money is the other obvious instigator of influence. While funds do help in winning marketing and political campaigns, the economics of a city works differently; and again a matter of scale. While looking at the various classes of society we can notice the disparity between the rich, the middle class and the poor. Where the poor will very rarely have the opportunity to climb up to the higher status. Administrations emerge to provide social housing which the poor (obviously in most cases) cannot repay, then the former later waive their debt. Injection of money cannot, alone, help in solving the issue of poverty. It only helps in enriching property developers and in winning votes. The poor remains in no way less poor, and they are being bought - and pulled in a political and financial power game. We need integrated and tailored measures to help solve poverty and bridge classes between society, and across various disciplines: education, finance (micro finance), healthcare, insurance, and others. We need to view our populace (all of them) as resources that we can use to build a better fabric. The emerging lower class is a pool of talent awaiting to flourish.

Another factor to take into consideration with regards to money and flexibility is that of Foreign Aid. While money is always welcomed, there is no such thing as free money. External influences eventually dictate internal decisions and, we find ourselves tied to large developments with rigid frameworks. In many cases, foreign aid benefactors finance particular projects, while channelling large portions of the money back to their countries, by ensuring exclusive rights for national services. Foreign Aid, in itself, is the currency of geopolitical influence, where ironically most countries receiving aid, also provides aid to other countries. It is a diplomatic game of influence through give and take.

TALENT

Innovation happens in the ‘adjacent possible’; which is defined as a state that maps all the ways in which the present can re-invent itself, and where its boundaries grow as you explore them – providing new combinations and opening possibilities for other new combinations. Talent needs to be fostered to be tapped into the adjacent possible and create an urban fabric that creatively delves into innovation regenerating equally society and wealth. In this regards, we need frameworks that allow the deconstruction of popular beliefs, we need not shape people, but allow them to explore freely across disciplines. In this the youth shall lead.

YOUTH - INNOVATION

The young (15-24 years old) constitutes of 18% of global population, and yet our current system does not cater for them. While our world is billions of years old, and humankind has a history spanning over hundreds of thousands of years, our century old models seem to be carved in stone. We need frameworks that adapt, and create a flexible network for the youth to tap into and explore. We need new schemes for encouraging growth, sparking creativity, protecting intellectual property while being present in sensible timescales. We need to offer solutions for both short and long term. For example, if the time to register an intellectual property is so long that the solution may be obsolete, how can we still proceed with research and development while offering the solution openly and freely - and still financially gain through other means? We need frameworks that can allow the free sharing of knowledge, beneficial for all, and creating connections where innovators are recognised and are financial winners.

CULTURE & SUSTAINABILITY

The other underlying factors for a city are of course culture – which highlights history and creates a sense of belonging to the fabric, and sustainability – which is the very foundation to preserve life. Both can be equally adapted for economic gains, and there is an increasing amount of literature to support that cultural and ecological interventions can have a positive economic impact on surrounding businesses.

FLEXIBILITY – INTERCONNECTING LAYERS

Through this paper, we see that a city is a network of components of various scales, which we need to view from a multi-dimensional perspective, where the connectivity of each provides a more structured and stable configuration. The city of tomorrow shall not be the same as today. As technology is progressing, so need administration. Flexibility shall be key in order to align with growth and innovation. In regards to power, there is a need to recognise that it may come from disparate solutions; whether from encouraging the emergence of lower financial classes, providing for the youth, connecting and data mining the city, encouraging innovation, and equally from building from history and societal values.

CONCLUSION

Today, our fabric is segregated and concentrated in functions, zoning and homogeneity, reflecting a narrow and over-simplistic view of planning. We cannot lead through the focus of single cells. Our cities are like organisms, where we are at risk of undoing life if we proceed by disconnecting paths. We need a holistic approach. Just as innovation, through history, teaches us of the fundamentals of connections, we need a holistic view to view the complex interacting systems that are our cities.