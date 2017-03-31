Les Retraits

1re course : Logan, Jullidar, Without A Doubt
2e course : Valerin, Schachar, Moi Power
3e course : The Deacon, Al Firenze, Roman Silvanus
4e course : Burg, Antwerp
5e course : Gharbee, Jambamman, Bono Vox, Maestro’s Salute
6e course : M L Jet, Split The Breeze, The Tripster, Clifton Surf
7e course : No Resistance, Jiggery Pokery, Supreme Power, Rock Hard
8e course : The Boxster, Studiolo
Bonne impression
1re : Commodus, Sheild Of Thunder, Tornado Man, Seven Carat
2e : Maestro’s Salute, Beach In A Bottle, Burg, No Resistance, Emaar
3e : Prince Lateral, Aspara, Jiggery Pokery, Harryhopeithappens, Jullidar
4e : Jambamman, Max Rapax, Mr Bond, Fort Ozark
5e : Alpha Pegasi, Awesome Adam, The TRipster, Elite Class
6e : Charles Lytton, One Cool Dude, Prince Of Thieves, Blow Me Away, Chinese Gold
7e : Elusive Love, Schachar, Impressed, The Deacon
8e : Kimberley, Logan, Without A Doubt
Changements de harnachements
1re : TORNADO MAN (104): Blinkers off, Side Winkers again, CORKER STALKER (105): Blinkers off, Pacifiers off, Noseband off, Side Winkers 1st time
2e : ROMAN SILVANUS (207): Noseband off, Blinkers again
3e : PRINCE LATERAL (301): Side Winkers again, READY FOR TAKE OFF (305): Ear Plugs off, SUPREME POWER (306): Blinkers off, Pacifiers 1st time, FLEETFOX (309): Hood off, Tongue-Tie off, Ear Plugs on, Noseband on, JULLIDAR (310): Pacifiers off, CHESTER’S WISH (311): Blinkers off, Side Winkers again
4e : FORT OZARK (407): Blinkers 1st time, VALERIN (408): Blinkers off
6e : BLOW ME AWAY (606): Blinkers again
7e : ELUSIVE LOVE (701): Tongue-Tie off, Dropped Noseband off, Blinkers 1st time, NATIONAL APPROVAL (703): Tongue-Tie 1st time, CANADIAN DOLLAR (705): Tongue-Tie off
Exotic Bets
LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN)
No Resistance
Jambamman
Charles Lytton
Without A Doubt
LÉVÉ PILÉ (PLACE)
Tornado Man
Emaar
Aspara
Valerin
Elite Class
Prince Of Thieves
The Deacon
Kimberley
ROVING BANKER
Seven Carat
Maestro’s Salute
Jiggery Pokery
Le Clos
The Tripster
Blow Me Away
Schachar
Ramaas
LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN + PLACE)
Tornado Man (P)
No Resistance (W)
Aspara (P)
Jambamman (W)
Elite Class (P)
Charles Lytton (W)
The Deacon (P)
Without A Doubt (W)