Les Retraits

1re course : Logan, Jullidar, Without A Doubt

2e course : Valerin, Schachar, Moi Power

3e course : The Deacon, Al Firenze, Roman Silvanus

4e course : Burg, Antwerp

5e course : Gharbee, Jambamman, Bono Vox, Maestro’s Salute

6e course : M L Jet, Split The Breeze, The Tripster, Clifton Surf

7e course : No Resistance, Jiggery Pokery, Supreme Power, Rock Hard

8e course : The Boxster, Studiolo

Bonne impression

1re : Commodus, Sheild Of Thunder, Tornado Man, Seven Carat

2e : Maestro’s Salute, Beach In A Bottle, Burg, No Resistance, Emaar

3e : Prince Lateral, Aspara, Jiggery Pokery, Harryhopeithappens, Jullidar

4e : Jambamman, Max Rapax, Mr Bond, Fort Ozark

5e : Alpha Pegasi, Awesome Adam, The TRipster, Elite Class

6e : Charles Lytton, One Cool Dude, Prince Of Thieves, Blow Me Away, Chinese Gold

7e : Elusive Love, Schachar, Impressed, The Deacon

8e : Kimberley, Logan, Without A Doubt

Changements de harnachements

1re : TORNADO MAN (104): Blinkers off, Side Winkers again, CORKER STALKER (105): Blinkers off, Pacifiers off, Noseband off, Side Winkers 1st time

2e : ROMAN SILVANUS (207): Noseband off, Blinkers again

3e : PRINCE LATERAL (301): Side Winkers again, READY FOR TAKE OFF (305): Ear Plugs off, SUPREME POWER (306): Blinkers off, Pacifiers 1st time, FLEETFOX (309): Hood off, Tongue-Tie off, Ear Plugs on, Noseband on, JULLIDAR (310): Pacifiers off, CHESTER’S WISH (311): Blinkers off, Side Winkers again

4e : FORT OZARK (407): Blinkers 1st time, VALERIN (408): Blinkers off

6e : BLOW ME AWAY (606): Blinkers again

7e : ELUSIVE LOVE (701): Tongue-Tie off, Dropped Noseband off, Blinkers 1st time, NATIONAL APPROVAL (703): Tongue-Tie 1st time, CANADIAN DOLLAR (705): Tongue-Tie off

Exotic Bets

LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN)

No Resistance

Jambamman

Charles Lytton

Without A Doubt

LÉVÉ PILÉ (PLACE)

Tornado Man

Emaar

Aspara

Valerin

Elite Class

Prince Of Thieves

The Deacon

Kimberley

ROVING BANKER

Seven Carat

Maestro’s Salute

Jiggery Pokery

Le Clos

The Tripster

Blow Me Away

Schachar

Ramaas

LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN + PLACE)

Tornado Man (P)

No Resistance (W)

Aspara (P)

Jambamman (W)

Elite Class (P)

Charles Lytton (W)

The Deacon (P)

Without A Doubt (W)