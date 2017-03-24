Les Retraits

1re course : Rasta Rebel, Seven Carat

2e course : Plain Of Wisdom, Harryhopeithappens, Nadas

3e course : Supreme Power, Answeringenesis, Harryhopeithappens, Var’s Dream, Jiggery Pokery, Captain’s Orders

4e course : Pierneef, Silver Snaffles, Burg, Racing For Fun, Silver Dice

5e course : Rap Attack, Tabreek, Moonlight Runner

6e course : Exit Here, Fortissimo, Mr Bond, Roving Jet

7e course : Triad Of Fortune, Declarator

8e course : Newsman, Cape Horn, Young Royal, Tobeastar

Changements de harnachements

1re course : LORD WELLINGTON (105): Blinkers off, Pacifiers on, BRAZO (106): Blinkers off, Side Winkers again, CAPTAIN NERO (109): Blinkers off

2e course : BLACK TRACTOR (202): Noseband off, Side Winkers 1st time

3e course : PLAIN OF WISDOM (302): Dropped Noseband on, LAUGHISTHEANSWER (307): Blinkers off

4e course : ENTRÉE (401): Pacifiers off, Tongue-Tie off, IN YOUR DREAMS (406): Blinkers off

5e course : CLIFTON SURF (501): Tongue-Tie off, Blinkers 1st time

7e course : BURWAAZ (701): Side Winkers 1st time, CAPTAIN’S ORDERS (704): Blinkers off, BRAVE LEADER (708): Ear Plugs off

8e course : RED CHINA (802): Blinkers off, Side Winkers 1st time, Noseband again, ROY’S EXPRESS (804): Tongue-Tie off, Dropped Noseband off, Noseband on, Nicholson Bit on

Bonne impression

1re course : Cape Horn, Albert’s Day, Captain Matthew, Captain Nero

2e course : Black Tractor, Answeringenesis, Var’s Dream

3e course : Melson, Sunset Breeze, It’s My Party, Laughistheanswer, Triad Of Fortune, Captain’s Cronicle

4e course : Entree, Kalinago, Apple Pie, Rebel’s Game

5e course : Lucky Valentine, King’s Knight, Mootahadee, Pierneef

6e course : Belong To Me, Disco Al, Easy Lover, Psycho Syd, Hard Day’s Night, Ready To Attack

7e course : Ravatak, Nadas, Mount Fuji, Political Power

8e course : Blue Jeans, Red China, Right To Tango, Skip The Red, Chap Trap, Ruby Rocker

Exotic Bets

LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN)

Sunset Breeze

Entrée

King’s Knight

LÉVÉ PILÉ (PLACE)

Captain Matthew

Answeringenesis

Melson

Apple Pie

Lucky Valentine

Belong To Me

Ravatak

Blue Jeans

ROVING BANKER

Alberts Day

Var’s Dream

It’s My Party

Rebel’s Game

Mootahadee

Hard Day’s Night

Mount Fuji

Chap Trap

LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN + PLACE)

Captain Matthew (P)

Answeringenesis (P)

Sunset Breeze (W)

Entrée (W)

King’s Knight (W)

Hard Day’s Night (P)

Ravatak (P)

Blue Jeans (P)