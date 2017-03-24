Les Retraits

1re course : Rasta Rebel, Seven Carat
2e course : Plain Of Wisdom, Harryhopeithappens, Nadas
3e course : Supreme Power, Answeringenesis, Harryhopeithappens, Var’s Dream, Jiggery Pokery, Captain’s Orders
4e course : Pierneef, Silver Snaffles, Burg, Racing For Fun, Silver Dice
5e course : Rap Attack, Tabreek, Moonlight Runner
6e course : Exit Here, Fortissimo, Mr Bond, Roving Jet
7e course : Triad Of Fortune, Declarator
8e course : Newsman, Cape Horn, Young Royal, Tobeastar
Changements de harnachements
1re course : LORD WELLINGTON (105): Blinkers off, Pacifiers on, BRAZO (106): Blinkers off, Side Winkers again, CAPTAIN NERO (109): Blinkers off
2e course : BLACK TRACTOR (202): Noseband off, Side Winkers 1st time
3e course : PLAIN OF WISDOM (302): Dropped Noseband on, LAUGHISTHEANSWER (307): Blinkers off
4e course : ENTRÉE (401): Pacifiers off, Tongue-Tie off, IN YOUR DREAMS (406): Blinkers off
5e course : CLIFTON SURF (501): Tongue-Tie off, Blinkers 1st time
7e course : BURWAAZ (701): Side Winkers 1st time, CAPTAIN’S ORDERS (704): Blinkers off, BRAVE LEADER (708): Ear Plugs off
8e course : RED CHINA (802): Blinkers off, Side Winkers 1st time, Noseband again, ROY’S EXPRESS (804): Tongue-Tie off, Dropped Noseband off, Noseband on, Nicholson Bit on
Bonne impression
1re course : Cape Horn, Albert’s Day, Captain Matthew, Captain Nero
2e course : Black Tractor, Answeringenesis, Var’s Dream
3e course : Melson, Sunset Breeze, It’s My Party, Laughistheanswer, Triad Of Fortune, Captain’s Cronicle
4e course : Entree, Kalinago, Apple Pie, Rebel’s Game
5e course : Lucky Valentine, King’s Knight, Mootahadee, Pierneef
6e course : Belong To Me, Disco Al, Easy Lover, Psycho Syd, Hard Day’s Night, Ready To Attack
7e course : Ravatak, Nadas, Mount Fuji, Political Power
8e course : Blue Jeans, Red China, Right To Tango, Skip The Red, Chap Trap, Ruby Rocker
Exotic Bets
LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN)
Sunset Breeze
Entrée
King’s Knight
LÉVÉ PILÉ (PLACE)
Captain Matthew
Answeringenesis
Melson
Apple Pie
Lucky Valentine
Belong To Me
Ravatak
Blue Jeans
ROVING BANKER
Alberts Day
Var’s Dream
It’s My Party
Rebel’s Game
Mootahadee
Hard Day’s Night
Mount Fuji
Chap Trap
LÉVÉ PILÉ (WIN + PLACE)
Captain Matthew (P)
Answeringenesis (P)
Sunset Breeze (W)
Entrée (W)
King’s Knight (W)
Hard Day’s Night (P)
Ravatak (P)
Blue Jeans (P)