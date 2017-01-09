Letter to my daughter

You have got a taste of ‘paradise’.

How free you are out of it?

Well, as free as your moral upbringing

and your conscience really.

You have seen non entities

recognised as fabulous in ‘paradise’.

You have seen opulence

We never could have.

We are hard working simple folks.

You see,

Mauritius is corrupt

to her core.

Who would live here in sound mind

Independently?

Dad does, career abroad, pensioner.

You saw the corruption in private medicine

and the incompetence of public health.

You saw as a barrister the

‘justice à deux vitesses’.

Disgusting being NOT IN THE KNOW

In ‘paradise’.

This is living Hell should

the common soul wake up.

Your mum and I gave all 3 a gift

money cannot buy.

FREEDOM.

Not many in ‘paradise’ can say so!

I upset establishment seemingly.

The SSR era is gone, some dream on.

In ‘paradise’ only fools ride horses!!,

as you know.

This little gold fish recipient

is full of greedy piranhas

Thus if you expect

Meritocracy,

Race tolerance,

Corrupt free society,

dream on my daughter.

Keep well away from HELL.