Letter to the President of the Republic of Mauritius

Madam,

In my letter of the 31st October 2016, I appealed for your intervention “in the following issues set hereunder which are of paramount importance for the population of Mauritius, in the light of Section 1 of the Constitution of Mauritius, which clearly states that ‘Mauritius shall be a sovereign democratic State which shall be known as the Republic of Mauritius’.”

I added that: “there is indeed no indication in our Constitution that any family can rule over Mauritius as a Dynasty as the Jugnauth family is trying by all means to do”. This comment was followed by my implied appeal that you read and eventually act as provided in “Sections 28 (1), 31 (1), 58 (1), and specifically Section 64 (3) and Section 65 of the Constitution”. That has NOT been done apparently and therefore any anti-constitutional act of the Jugnauth family is being done with YOUR assent. You have been warned to read and have legal opinion on the above named sections of the Constitution.

In that same letter I also humbly requested you “to advise the Prime Minister, Mr. A. Jugnauth, NOT to usurp your powers under Section 59 of the Constitution, by making statements that when he will resign from his office as Prime Minister, to allow his son P. Jugnauth to take over. Such act should be your prerogative in ‘your own deliberate judgment’ and is NOT his”.

What do I see? A. Jugnauth Prime Minister appointed his son as Prime Minister. By so doing A. Jugnauth has DEFINITELY acted against not only the Constitution of the Republic of Mauritius, but surely against the notion of the Republic and representative democracy. This is NOT bearable.

A. Jugnauth has appointed himself, as Lee Kuan Yeu did, Senior Minister and eventually Minister Mentor. WHAT IS ALL THAT ? Nous ne sommes pas dans le royaume d’Hastinapura de la dynastie des Kuru. Epargnez-nous d’une deuxième Mahabharata.

Being given that you are condoning all these actions, and considering that A. Jugnauth may have acted anti-constitutionally in the light of Section 1 of our Constitution; and that you yourself may be acting unconstitutionally in the light of Sections 28 (1), 31 (1), 58 (1), and specifically Section 64 (3) and Section 65 of the Constitution; I give you notice of my ever preserved right to contest your decision of appointing P. Jugnauth Prime Minister, and A. Jugnauth Minister of any government that may be proposed to you by P. Jugnauth.

Yours sincerely,