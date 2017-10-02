LETTER TO THE PRIME MINISTER: Who holds the sky above your head?

Dr Roshni Mooneeram

In a more propitious context, I would have written to the President of the Republic, head of state and the first woman to hold this office; or the Speaker of the House, the first woman to fill this role and to be responsible for the implementation of the Gender Caucus; or even the Minister of Gender. The latter function is not filled for the first time by a woman, but I would think it is filled for the first time by a woman who laughs away when a Deputy Chief Whip describes a woman journalist entitled to an opinion in gross and violent terms on a public platform.

Given that none of the above political personalities has risen to the expectations many of us had of them, I turn to you.

Before getting to my main point, I wish to clarify that it is no good either falling back on the previous PM who treated a woman MLA publicly in the vilifying terms that we all know he did. A ‘lapsus’ speaks volumes about the deeply entrenched values of the old regime as much as it does about this one. On the eve of the 50th anniversary of our independence, though, we would have hoped for some evolution in the thinking and behaviour of our political leaders.

I write to say that the men and women I work and speak with deplore the gross malfunction of both key and obscure members of your Government in their public discourse and during the time (that they are being paid by us) to attend Parliament. More precisely, we ask to know what You intend to do when members of your Government fail us a little more everyday. So far, in relation to the recent pranks of Mr Soodhun, those of Mr Rutnah, those of Mr Tarolah, your response has been lukewarm, or your response, Mr Prime Minister, has been so delayed that your authority smacks of anything but authenticity.

Power relations are expressed through discourse, verbal and nonverbal language and practices, and this discourse is the more potent when it carries political power. Firstly, when you condone the discourse of a Mr Soodhun, a Mr Rutnah and a Mr Tarolah in not asking them to step down, you are undoing the painstaking good work of credible men and women to recognise and honour the intelligence, energy and power of women. Women’s right to vote, women’s right to work, women’s right to take control of their bodies, women’s autonomy and right to be respected were not given. Mao used to say that women hold half the sky. In Mauritius women constitute 52 % of the population, they have worked as hard as, and often harder than men, over many generations, in their triple roles of mothers, wives and women in society.

Secondly, discourse translates into materiality. Outside of Parliament, women are murdered, women are battered, women are dehumanised. Research indicates that violence against women is not decreasing in Mauritius. A recent survey, that I have conducted and that will be made public soon, indicates that 58 % of women are of the opinion that one of the biggest hurdles in the way of women’s economic empowerment is the low self-esteem that they suffer. The weekly damage that your Government does in terms of attitudes to the women of your country does not help.

On a positive note, you are dealing with the 52 % of the population that is the more educated. Girls have outdone boys in secondary education for a fair while now and 56% of the student population in tertiary education is female. I mention this not by way of arguing for or against any false sense of superiority between genders. I wish to emphasise, rather, the fact that you have a well-educated female population increasingly connected to the circulation of information on the net, and with increasingly high expectations of themselves and of the future they wish to co-create. This population, that your team, Mr Prime Minister, from their position of political power, so easily demeans and vilifies, is increasingly agile to vote governments in and out with their feet.

1st October 2017