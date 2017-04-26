LIBERTÉ CRÉATRICE : Fou Dehors

The French political class is not that different from ours. It nurtures incestuous ties with financiers, is enamoured with what Tariq Ali terms ‘extreme centre’ policies, surfs on racial tensions for political gain, has cultivated an elitist mindset which has ostracised the majority of people and is highly sensitive when it comes to its privileges. Recently, Lyon’s Mayor Gerard Collomb, a prominent supporter of Macron, complained about having his salary decreased to 4000 Euros as a result of his high absenteeism level at the Senate. This is akin to the kind of tactless utterance which we have witnessed locally with pearls such as “We are being given, as Opposition Whip, a poor BMW.”

Bouge de là

For too long, anyone hoping to have a serious shot at the French presidency needed to have decades of political mileage under the belt with a party that would do to his bidding. But years of seeing no change in the affairs of the state regardless of whether the president hailed from the centre-right or centre-left must have worn the French enough to let Macron and Le Pen battle it out this year. En Marche's leader, a former Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry of Hollande does not have revolutionary ideas, professes deep love for Uber and has an economic programme which is but a softer version of expensive suits aficionado Fillon’s very liberal one.

What the French people yearned for was a new face and voice in a spectrum where others have been around for way too long. The ‘Dégagisme’ wave had already claimed the scalps of a number of figures prior to the elections; Sarkozy and Juppé were ousted in the primaries, Hollande was politically maimed to such an extent that he had to relinquish his throne without a fight, Manuel Valls was soundly beaten by the ‘frondeur’ Hamon while former Minister Duflot did not make it to the second round in the EELV’s primaries. Any survivor from the old crop was eliminated in the first round of the elections, with the exception of Marine Le Pen.

The rhetoric of hate and division now allied with economic measures that are in line with Melenchon’s proposals has found an echo with the French electorate.

Après nous, le déluge

As Mauritians, we can relate with the desire to do with politicians whom we have been saddled with for decades. Enough of the Jugnauths, Duvals, Berengers, Ramgoolams, Boolells, Uteems and Mohameds whose devotion to the Nation is so great that as patriots we need to thank them by relieving them of this self-assigned noble task.

The strong attachment to dynasties in Mauritian politics is rivaled by few other countries and France has ended this anomaly through a revolution (ironically, the title chosen by one presidential hopeful for his book) and the subsequent chopping of heads. Thus it has steered clear from such ills while we are stuck with a handful of families. Mitterrand, a master of words, in his last wishes to the French nation in mystical and elegiac style summarised the bond between him and the people, “Je crois aux forces de l'esprit, et je ne vous quitterai pas". The Mauritian version would be, “Je crois aux forces du pouvoir, et je ne le quitterai pas."

People want change. In France, Macron embodies that desire. He is new. At the moment, that will do.