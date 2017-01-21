LOCAL RADIO : Afternoon Stereotypes on the air

This afternoon program is popular. Yes, indeed! So, how can it be otherwise! The guy behind the radio mike speaks an excellent French and English and Kreol Morisien. He has been recruited by the radio to increase the ‘audimat’. Tongue in cheek, he conducts the conversation with the “auditeurs”. However, this afternoon talk show regularly reinforces long held stereotypes under the veneer of sympathetic poor quality jokes and benign comments. Stereotype is defined as a preconceived notion, especially about a group of people. In conversation, stereotype is often accompanied by the use of clichés, which simplify groups by labelling them as ‘other’ (“zot” in Kreol Morisien) and emphasizing differences between the speaker and the outsider. The more we listen to this afternoon talk, the less we can continue to bear it. The Truth and Justice Commission (2011) speaks at length on such issues in other arenas where the Creole community is too often being portrayed as ‘funny and entertaining models’. In my humble opinion, this should not be so on radio broadcasts.

I would say: ‘Hey brother, am sorry! Stop it! Don’t make me your laughing stock! For many of my brothers and sisters and I you are making a fool of yourself’.