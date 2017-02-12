A Look at Donald Trump's first three weeks in the White House

I am in Mauritius enjoying a pre-Trump planned holiday. I hadn’t purposely planned to be out the United States at the time of the inauguration just to avoid it, as this was to be a big news event, even more politically and historically significant than the one I covered in 2009 when America’s first Afro-American president was sworn into office. But I am following the rollout of the new Trump administration so closely from 4,000 miles away that my brain has been on overload and my eyes are bloodshot from late night screenings of news websites, as I desperately seek the logic, humanity and reason in the dizzying flow of decisions, appointments, executive orders and presidential tweets that have been pouring out of the White House like heavy rains from Cyclone Carlos.

Everyone around the globe is trying to figure him out. Have the actions of the past three weeks proven that this former reality TV star and real estate mogul is the narcissist that we had expected: acting without thinking of consequences, obsessing with his image and winning at all costs, governing by falsehoods and alternative facts, tweeting hateful, simplistic rhetoric and dividing a world and a nation into those who are with him and those who are not?

Or is he establishing himself as a provocative, tough leader who is determined to make good on campaign promises that appealed to a wide swath of the U.S electorate that feels the country is on the wrong social, morale and economic track?

Early signs that the unpredictable and feisty candidate Trump would not be instantly transformed by the White House took hold within minutes of his Jan. 20 inauguration. His speech was laced with bold challenges to what he considers an elite establishment that has ignored middle America, and it was penned with such negative and dark images of America that I actually wondered if he and I live in the same country. Instead of trying to repair a highly negative and fractious campaign with talk of national unity, he painted a morbid picture of threats to national security, crumbling cities, lost jobs, foreign nations taking advantage of America, and of a country that has lost its bearing, careening into decline.

“The American carnage stops right here, right now,” he roared. “From now on, we will put America first.” That line made me cringe as it evoked thoughts of nationalism and protectionism.

All U.S president’s try to make their mark and set their tone within the first 100 days, and the few few days of a presidency are often marked by executive orders that don’t require congressional approval. These actions let a president get some mileage right out of the starting gate. But this president, who has never held a legislative office and has no government experience, didn’t wait to test any waters or seek counsel or advice. He dove right in with unsubstantiated challenges and a bunch of highly controversial executive orders. He began his first day not by putting America first, but by putting Donald Trump first. He blasted the media for deflating the attendance at his inauguration, and claimed widespread voter fraud in the November election in which he said millions voted illegally, thus denying him the popular vote. He called for a federal investigation. Trump could not demonstrate any legitimate facts to back up either claim, but it didn’t matter because he was on Twitter, where facts don’t matter and the airwaves are unfiltered.

With protests barely cooling down from his inauguration - millions marched through US cities and abroad to protest his treatment of women - Trump essentially ignored these demonstrations as an annoyance and pushed ahead with more controversial actions.

He signed an executive order temporarily banning nationals from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S and stopping arrivals of refugees from Syria, even those holding valid immigration documents. (None of the seven countries in the ban were those involved in the Sept 11 terrorist attacks, and that none of the Middle East countries where Trump has business ties was on the no-travel list). He shunned the criticism, arguing that a ban (which he said wasn’t really a ban) would keep out potential terrorists and keep America safe. After all, he reasoned, this was what the American people sent him to do in Washington.

Then the world reacted: protesters jammed airports demanding that the restrictions be lifted, demonstrations went viral across the globe. World leaders condemned the ban as racist, unfair, unworkable, inhumane and blatantly anti-Muslim. The US courts took action, saying it was illegal and forcing a pause in the restrictions. Trump’s Justice Department is fighting back, appealing these rulings. So in just three weeks, Trump has angered his own judiciary, many in his own Republican Party, world leaders and just about everyone who didn’t vote for him, which is about half the U.S population.

Harsh rhetoric against Muslims and immigrants

Trump was playing to his base: stir up the terrorism fears, denounce the opposition as leftist wimps, thumb his nose at demonstrators exercising their democratic rights to protest, ignore Congress and even his own cabinet in making decisions, and damn the consequences, no matter how many desperate refugee families are shut out or how badly the US image would be tarnished.

Instead of focusing on a travel ban involving Muslims or a wall against Mexico, he could have tried to address home-grown crime and terrorist threats, which many say is even more menacing that international terrorism, by working to curb gun violence, which annually kills an estimated 30,000 people. But that wouldn’t be possible for Trump, as this would enrage his anti-gun control supporters. Sticking to harsh rhetoric against Muslims and immigrants was part of his campaign playbook and makes him look tough in the eyes of his supporters.

In keeping with his campaign promises, Trump went on to sign another order to get the wall going along the Mexican border and force the Mexicans to pay for it. Just a few days in office, he started a diplomatic and trade row with the president of Mexico, one of the US’s important trading partners. He talked of slapping a tax on Mexican exports to the United States, which economists said would just increase the costs of consumer goods for Americans.

Things seemed to go well with his visit in Washington with British Prime Minister Theresa May, and with the rollout of his choice for the next Supreme Court justice, which has been widely praised. But trade policy was thrown into a tizzy by several other decisions. He abruptly cancelled the TransPacific Partnership, a series of trade deals with Asia, promised to renegotiate the North American Trade Agreement (further straining relations with Mexico), and vowed to penalize US companies that take jobs overseas.

Corporate America, for the most part, has been divided on Trump’s initiatives. They favor his promises to cut regulations and taxes, but are upset by his moves to curb immigration and withdraw from trade agreements, which they fear could hurt their abilities to recruit employees and expand their businesses. Some business leaders have refused to participate on Trump’s economic councils, while others call him a “con man,” saying that he promises simplistic economic and social fixes that attract votes, but are not politically or economically realistic.

One example is his promise to restore jobs lost in the declining US coal industry, which has been battered by competition from oil, gas and renewables and opposition from environmental groups. Economists say this industry can’t be revived without huge government subsidies - which are unlikely - and without some major shifts in world energy markets.

Trump’s America First promise and his bombastic style have rattled many of America’s closest allies, as they fear facing a more arrogant, insular and unpredictable partner in foreign affairs just as the world is growing more divided and unstable.

They are shocked to see a US president breaking protocol, announcing key policy changes through Tweeter, and openly challenging existing long-time military and trade alliances. A million Britons have signed a petition not to welcome Trump on a state visit to London, while some world leaders have already become a victim of Trump’s bluster. Last week, the president caused an international row when he was rude to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and put into doubt US compliance with an agreement made by the Obama administration to accept 1,250 refugees now. living in desperate conditions in a Australian refugee camp. Australia is one of America’s closest allies, sharing intelligence, tourism,trade and military support.

Meanwhile, Trump has drawn criticism for his very public admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, even though Russia invaded Ukraine and tried to influence the results of the U.S presidential election.

Trump is also, in his own words, “at war” with the U.S media, which has been highly critical of his ideas and their execution. His response is to challenge journalists, bully them and argue that they have “an agenda” to purposely crush his presidency. He calls them “the opposition party,” and dismisses any reports that are negative to him as “false news.” His supporters love it when he taunts the press, even though Trump often brings the negative publicity on himself.

In many ways, Trump and his deputies strive to create a new media landscape that is friendly to him and his ideologies, one filled with conservative-leaning newspapers and TV stations that flatter him and support his actions. And then there’s Trump, the “Tweeter-in-chief” himself who reasons: why bother with the mainstream media when you can just send out a tweet?

But while many (mostly Democrats) see Trump as a peddler of falsehoods, conspiracy theories and hate, the president’s actions have been well received so far by his supporters, mostly conservative, white lower middle-class Republicans living largely in the nation’s rural interior who feel left behind by recent economic and social changes and blame globalization and automation for loss of their blue-collar jobs. Many also fear for their personal safety and blame immigrants for not only taking their jobs, but committing crimes in their communities.

These voters regard Trump as a straight shooter, an agent of change and a man of action who is delivering on promises to rid the country of potential terrorists, protect American jobs and keep the country safe. In shorthand, they think he’s well on his way “To make America great again,” as his campaign slogan promised. They are happy to finally have their champion in the White House, and they approve of his bent toward nationalism and protectionism. According to this view, Trump is shaking up Washington, the country and the world - just as he had promised.

As Joey Hopper, 37, a single mother from Indiana told USA Today newspaper last week, “I am really impressed with all the things he is doing already; they are all the things he talked about in the campaign.”

Trump spoke directly to such voters in his inaugural address: “Every decision made on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.”

Trump sees himself as the guardian of an American fortress that needs to protect itself from a world that is growing more dangerous and unpredictable each day. In a recent TV interview he said bluntly: “The world is a total mess.”

It’s becoming clear that Trump isn’t just shooting from the hip, that there is actually an organized method and ideology behind his actions. He wants to create a new American movement that will change the country’s course and America’s history. He has appointed many people to key positions in his administration that hold strong ideological views that challenge the norm about the role of government, about abortion, about trade, about job creation, about the Constitution, about a free press and about the value of truthfulness and facts.

Two of his key advisers, for example, Stephen K. Bannon, his senior adviser and White House strategist, and Michael Flynn, his National Security adviser, have deep suspicions about Islam, believing the U.S is under siege by “radical Islam.” Their views are behind many of Trump’s recent decisions. Jeffrey Sessions, a Senator from Alabama who is his pick to run the Justice Department as Attorney General, is known for his anti-immigration views and had a major hand in crafting the immigration order.

Incompetence for the rough start

his emerging government wants to go much further than undoing many of the liberal Obama-era laws and decisions that conservatives find onerous. As Bannon, Trump’s senior adviser, told the Washington Post recently, “What we are witnessing now is the birth of a new political order.”

The method being used to achieve this order has alarmed academics and political observers. They say the Trump White House is creating a so-called “shock event” that is unexpected and consuming - such as the immigration ban - which “throws society into chaos,” according to Heather Richardson, a professor of History at Boston College who has studied such events.

Ruth Ben-Ghait, a professor at New York University, explains that the chaos is specifically designed to “jar the political system and civil society, causing a disorientation and disruption among the public and the political class that aides the leader in consolidating power.” In other words, the shock event is an intentional action that offers the leader the opportunity to ram through an agenda that many citizens would not normally accept.

“Those who still refuse to take Trump seriously cite his incompetence for the rough start in office. Yet this blitzreig was intentional,” the professor said, citing a comment tweeted from Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway after the immigration ban was announced: “Get used to it. (The President of the United States) is a man of action and impact. Shock to the system. And he’s just getting started.”

Ben-Ghait said this tactic is common in military strategy and in authoritarian takeovers. “You besiege your targets until nothing makes any sense, giving them no time to absorb or recover from attacks. It’s now being deployed at the pinnacle of American democracy, and is useful in situations where the leader is vulnerable due to possible investigations, blackmail or other circumstances. With all the emergencies going on, who is bothered about those Trump tax returns or even his ties to Russia?”

So where does this all leave us?

There is still hope. Hope that America’s robust democracy will curb Trump’s agenda through acts of the judiciary or the Congress or eventually though the ballot box. Hope that Trump himself will see the error of his insulting, self-serving and dangerous rhetoric by finding a softer, more diplomatic edge, and realize that governing a huge and powerful country is difficult and not at all like negotiating a real estate deal or appearing on a TV reality show. Hope that the hate toward immigrants and others that seems to have been justified by Trump’s narrative can be transformed into a more unified sense of acceptance. And hope that Americans don’t stop resisting and objecting to actions that they believe challenge the founding values of liberty, democracy and free speech.

Mauritius could benefit from a Trump presidency

As the rest of the world wonders what is in store for their relations with America under President Donald Trump, Mauritius could end up benefiting from some of the new president’s controversial executive orders.

In one of his first actions as president, Trump ended U.S participation in the Trans Pacific Trade Partnership (TPP), which sets up preferential trade agreements between the United States and several Asian countries as well as Australia. Eliminating this partnership could be a boost to the Mauritius textile industry, which already benefits from duty-free and tax-free export of products to the United States under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

According to the Mauritius-US Business Association (MUSBA) based in Washington, DC, “TPP posed a potentially serious threat to AGOA because it would have extended duty-free treatment to apparel from Vietnam, which is already the second largest supplier of apparel to the United States on a duty-paid basis. Apparel imports from Vietnam have increased by more than 200% since 2004 on a duty-paid basis. Over the same period, apparel imports from Africa have declined by -42% on a duty-free basis under AGOA. In short, it has been very difficult for African apparel exporters to compete against Vietnam even with AGOA’s duty-free preference.”

But although TPP is dead, MUSBA notes that the Trump administration says it will soon begin bilateral free trade agreement negotiations with selected TPP countries. It’s not yet clear which countries would be involved in these talks, but MUSBA says Japan and Vietnam are likely participants and “this would pose the same risks for AGOA as TPP.”

Trump’s executive order to build a wall with Mexico and his plan to tax Mexico to pay for it could also offer an opportunity for Mauritius textiles and sugar, according to MUSBA.

Mexico is the United States’ third largest trading partner and ranks as the 5th largest exporter of apparel tot he United States. “So ongoing trade tensions with Mexico might open new opportunities for AGOA apparel exporters” like Mauritius, according to the organization’s January newsletter.

To pay for a wall along the US-Mexican border, the new president has suggested imposing a 20 percent tax on Mexican goods entering the United States. This would make items like sugar and textiles more expensive to American buyers and thus less attractive.

“Such a tax on Mexican sugar would probably diminish U.S demand for imports from Mexico,” MUSBA said.

In addition, Trump has said he wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement so that it provides more benefits for America and safeguards U.S jobs. MUSBA says that if NAFTA is rewritten, “it seems almost certain that the sugar provision will be significantly modified.” It notes that Mexico has been found to have dumped and subsidized its sugar exports to the United States while also entering into so-called Suspension agreements that limit its access and impose minimum prices. “This makes it seem almost impossible that a new NAFTA would retain the original unlimited duty-free access” for sugar, MUSBA stated.

And then there’s tourism. Perhaps Mauritius could make a pitch to U.S travelers that journeying half way around the world would provide the perfect island escape from the sour political atmosphere back home.