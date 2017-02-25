March or The Month of Asserting Identities

Identities are fluid, they alter according to circumstances and according to what a situation asks for. It is not uncommon for an individual to be the recipient of multiple co-existing identities. And this should be rightly so, for a linear identity can only mean inability of comprehension, tolerance and empathy. Multiple identities constitute a problem when a person finds himself entangled in them, and is confused about how to juggle them. It is generally observed that for some there is a battle of identities where they feel that there should be a dominant one and that the rest should be less important. As Mauritians, with the Mauritian society dominated by religion, religious affiliations and communal politics, we find ourselves in a delicate situation where, more often that not, many are left confused. Every commemoration day becomes an excuse to assert one’s identity, often only limited to that day because the occasion demands it, and then nothing for the rest of the year. The question is: do we feel Mauritian, religious, man or woman only around prescribed days just to jump on bandwagons; or have we reached that level of maturity where we can ably juggle all our identity hats without fear?

The Elusive Republican Identity

Since the rise of social media, it is common to see wishes of “bonne fête” during each and every religious festival that is celebrated by the different religious communities, often accompanied by the hashtag “Morisien”, with the implication that we collectively celebrate all festivals. This is not a bad thing; but if we are to follow this logic, we should be equally confident in our ability to constructively criticise each other in cases of over zealousness. Isn’t it hypocritical to clamour about being Mauritian only when things are good, and hide behind a fear of backlash when we actually want to denounce certain malpractices perpetuated in the name of religion? If we are secure in our identity as Mauritians, and if we are mature in that security, we should be able to exchange with each other without the fear of destroying the overrated “delicate Mauritian social fabric”.

As we prepare to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of our independence next year, it is high time to take stock of how we have progressed as a nation towards a collective Mauritian identity. Do we feel Mauritian only when we are abroad? When we are on home soil, do we feel that we belong to a particular religious community first and then to the Mauritian community at large? Do composite shows on Independence Day still reflect who we are as a Mauritian community? We have been fed the “Nation arc-en-ciel” narrative for so long, that it has become a cliché. We throw it around to justify the veneer that we perpetuate for our society when in reality, we are still mired in communal swamp, trickling down from our politics. Come Independence Day and the days leading to it, we will see a fervour in one and all asserting their patriotism and their pride in being Mauritians. And on the 13th March, we are back to the inherent nepotism and communalism. Isn’t it time to cultivate republican values that will perdure?

The Gender Identity

The International Women’s Day is celebrated in March. While there are a lot of people who fight for women every single day of the year, such as the commendable Ripple Project, it is used by many just for the sake of it. This day has in the past been used purely for popular effect or to gain political mileage and this practice still goes on today.

There is a petition making the rounds on social media these days asking for signatures in the hopes of abolishing tax on menstrual products for women. This is barely a new issue; it had already been raised in these very pages since 2014 by a frequent contributor. In itself, it is not a useless battle but the cause of the battle, that is taxation on menstrual products, is a first world problem. In a country where a significant number of women are still uneducated on the female reproductive system, or are denied access to contraception or are not given access to education due to poverty, or are vilified by a section of the press and its readers, there are more pressing battles to be fought than that for the removal of taxes on hygiene pads and tampons, in the name of the International Day of Women. We are a progressing society which is unfortunately still in the loosening grips of patriarchy, we are still at a stage where education about women’s rights for men and women remains key. There are contextualised priorities which should be considered before launching a public crusade in the name of celebrating International Women’s Day differently.

The Way Forward

We are a country which has come a long way economically and concededly socially. But we remain at the crossroads of the practice of our forefathers and that of the dire need of a more progressive country. While we do not lack the volition to move forward, we are held back by a widely communal and patriarchal society. Education in the broad sense is our way forward. While we prepare to celebrate International Women’s Day and our Independence Day, we should start teaching our children the importance of respect, the need for equality of opportunities, respect for the freedom of the individual, empathy for the thousands of women who are in the throes of povery and difficulty. The coming generation should be taught civic values and that commemorating a day is not enough. Rather a sustained action is badly needed. They should be inculcated the culture of loving one’s country and that of being proud of one’s heritage. More importantly, we should create an environment where our children can thrive on being themselves without having to choose which identity is more important, where they can be confident in whatever skin they choose. Let’s start with leading by example.