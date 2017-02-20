Mari Trik Coco!

Bets are open, here we go again.

Bets are open, here he comes again.

As in real politics, is the frenzy really for US?

Of course not. Thus why allow the sham?

Simple, the common man has no say at all.

We are a private club I hear! Yes but NO.

A PRIVATE CLUB GENERATING BILLIONS

IS A BUSINESS. Big business as we know!

The Parry report (the interim one) needs

to be made public too.

Instead a candidate of a private club meets

the PM to discuss close workings once elected!

Mad or what?

His helper is in court, admittedly not guilty

in law as yet, nevertheless over a shadow of

possible GUILT. Sounds like our PM too!

One can then understand the meeting of an

ex -president and the current PM.

I am not alone in believing the club is very sick.

Politics tolerates the club. I assume my opinion.

The club is not for members and associated cronies.

The MRA must investigate each one involved in RACING.

Unexplained wealth and unexplained lack of it too!

The MTC cannot be a private club anymore.

It is a GAMBLING INDUSTRY, NO DIFFERENT FROM

SCRATCH CARDS OR THE LOTO.

Should the club wish true change,

Vote honest, clean men.

I have found a couple at least.

Stop the true fact,

us mauritians know

racing IS fixed in Paradise!