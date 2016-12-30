TO MARIO NOBIN, COMMISSIONER OF POLICE : Transfer the Prosecutor’s Office of Moka to a decent place

I am humbly begging you to use all your might to transfer the Prosecutor’s Office of Moka to a decent place before the end of year 2017. WHY? It is in a very decrepit state. 8 police officers have to work in an area of 16 square meters. The roof is leaking when it is raining and when it is not; one can see a ballet of birds, specially crows. The faeces and the urine of rats are everywhere; forget the epidemic proportion that they can cause. No air conditioning – a fan is impossible to be used. The office, which is made of wood, is so ‘prurient’ that I ask myself how the officers will run away if by accident it catches fire. What will happen to the thousands of files if the office catches fire? Note that there is no fire exit, fire hose, rattrap. Have you ever asked the question, ‘where do your officers affected at the prosecutor’s office take their lunch’? Without being cynical, I am tempted to say that the Prosecutor’s office is being kept purposely in that state so as to keep your Prosecutors and officers on 24/7 Alert.

Have you, Mr. Commissioner of Police, ever put to test the Moka Prosecutor’s Office in relation to the Occupational Safety and Health Act 2007 in terms of structure of building, cleanliness, over-crowding, ventilation, temperature, lighting, washing facilities, provision for first aid… If there is a test, Moka Prosecutor’s Office will set less than zero over one thousand marks. And who is the ultimate culprit if not you, Sir?

Police can act swiftly. Please do so before New Year 2017 or will you let matters putrefy?

Thanking you beforehand for your understanding

Yours in Peace.