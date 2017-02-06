Mark Twain and Mauritian Politics

In ‘Following the Equator’ travelogue, Mark Twain describes Mauritius as “… the only country in the world where… the citizen does the talking about the country himself; the stranger is not asked to help. You get all sorts of information. From one citizen you gather the idea that Mauritius was made first, and then heaven; and that heaven was copied after Mauritius. Another one tells you that this is an exaggeration…”

The “you get all sorts of information” remark made some 120 years ago can’t be truer today with respect to our political scene. These days, you gather the feeling about a wildly liberal interpretation of our Constitution or more profoundly, its ‘spirit’.

Many journalists, lawyers, self-vested politicians and voters have been voicing out loud and shockingly vacuous views on the ‘Papa-Piti’ power ‘arnaque’. A common view is SAJ was voted as PM and if he opts to step down, new elections must be held to legitimize the new PM. Is this a serious argument? More fundamentally, did voters read our Constitution or were they educated on it before they voted? In Mauritius, we vote for constituency representatives and not a PM. This should be obvious to any voter in say the Vacoas and Floreal constituency (number 16) – was SAJ a candidate on your ballot box? The answer is a clear no. A PM is the one who is deemed to have the majority support among the constituency elects. If the PM steps down and he has no obligation to rationalise his decision since he was not directly elected by the voters, the one who is deemed to command the majority in the National Assembly takes over. Pointing to a ‘vice de procedure’ that the outgoing PM announced his successor instead of the President looking for the next PM is plainly disingenuous – the nomination ‘passera comme une lettre à la poste’ anyway. After conceding that the passing over from ‘Papa’ to ‘Piti’ did not infringe on our Constitution, some then raised the ‘morality’ aspect. Yes, lineage is a source of discomfort but again voters had to factor the probability of a ‘replacement of the captain during the voyage’. Before casting their votes, did voters fathom out that in such a scenario, the leader of the dominant party in L’Alliance Lepep who was none other than the ‘Piti’ would take over as PM? ‘Pa ti anonse’ is not an excuse.

These days, some clauses in our Constitution are being quoted and interpreted deceitfully. References are being made for example to Section 1 which states “Mauritius shall be a sovereign democratic State which shall be known as the Republic of Mauritius.”. The point of contention is the term “democratic”. A search on Google defines democracy as “…control of an organization or group by the majority of its members” (Oxford dictionary). Does the ‘Papa Piti’ power transfer infringe on this when the ‘Piti’ is the leader of the dominant party in the National Assembly? Clause 59 (3) is also mentioned. It states: “The President, acting in his own deliberate judgment shall appoint as Prime Minister the member of the Assembly who appears to him best able to command the support of the majority of the members of the Assembly, and shall, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister, appoint the Deputy Prime Minister, the Attorney-General and the other Ministers from among the members of the Assembly…”. In what way does the ‘Piti’ fail on this? Is a formal vote required ‘just for the procedure’? Doesn’t the Opposition have the prerogative of a ‘motion de blame’ to test the solidity of the incoming PM?

Then there’s Clause 60 (3) which states: “The office of Prime Minister or any other Minister shall become vacant-

(a)where he ceases to be a member of the Assembly otherwise than by reason of a dissolution of Parliament; or

(b)where, at the first sitting of the Assembly after any general election, he is not a member of the Assembly…”

When this is interpreted to mean that a PM who steps down must also vacate his seat or when a previous Minister uses this as a farcical excuse (by misinterpreting “or” for “and”) to step down also, one must worry about the level of English literacy at such a high echelon in our political system. Finally, there’s clause 117 which states “any person who has been appointed, to any office established by this Constitution may resign from that office by writing under his hand addressed to the person or authority by whom he was appointed, and the resignation shall take effect, and the office shall accordingly become vacant-

(a)at such time or on such date (if any) as may be specified in the writing; or

(b)when the writing is received by the person or authority to whom it is addressed or by such other person as may be authorised by that person or authority to receive it, whichever is the later…”

This is saying the obvious that is anyone can resign. Naming one’s own replacement may be an ‘entorse au protocole’ but let’s be honest and reckon that the formal nomination of the ‘chosen one’ is just a formality. The ‘rod lipou poul’ arguments in these clauses of our Constitution are weak at best. Neither are these clauses in contradiction with each other or with the ‘spirit’ of the Constitution. We are simply in a situation where many voters did not do their homework or think enough before casting their votes. They must now assume responsibility. Responsibility means that we must accept that the voyage will have to continue however we abhor the ‘Papa-Piti’ captainship transfer. We should be positive and pray that the ‘Piti’ captain holds the ship steady and moves it forward. Let’s face the reality of say fresh elections. Is there a viable alternative? Will there be a clear outcome? Will the same old faces and ways of doing things come back? And since it takes two to tango, will the people give back the pension increase and other ‘bout’ that they got when they voted in l’Alliance Lepep? I went to college with the ‘Piti’ some 40 years ago. We were not in the same cohort and never mixed but I did observe him for some six years. Then, I casted aside talks of the dullest among a rambunctious lot being PM one day but I must concede that ‘so zetwal for’. Give him 2-3 years and he may just surprise us. ‘Piti’ is condemned to succeed or it will be just a half term prime ministership.