Maslow's hierarchy of needs and education

Abraham Maslow is often best known as one of the founders of humanistic psychology. However, few will dispute the fact that he is best remembered for developing the theory of human motivation which is also known as Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Maslow- in his quest to understand what motivates human behavior- studied human needs and divided them into five broad categories ranging from basic to advanced needs.

To the uninitiated, a brief summary of his hierarchy of needs might be helpful to better understand how it can be linked to education and academic success. Maslow’s hierarchy starts with the basic physiological needs of human beings such as food, shelter and clothing. The next step is then safety needs such as freedom from fear and security. The third step is love and belongingness needs such as affection, friendship and intimacy. The fourth step in that hierarchy is then esteem needs such as achievement and status. Last but not least, the final and ultimate step in his hierarchy is self-actualisation needs which means realizing one’s potential and seeking personal growth. What role then does this hierarchy play in the education sector?

It was Maslow’s pertinacious belief that people of all ages are driven by a set of motivation systems. Coupled with this, he also focused on the positive side of human behavior in order to discover how to best use and develop human potential. In innumerable countries around the world, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs theory has had a significant impact in the education sector. For Maslow, a holistic approach to education was compulsory. In order to adopt a holistic approach, all the needs of the individual- be it emotional, social, intellectual, physical- have to be taken into consideration. For example, it is conspicuous that before a student’s cognitive needs can be met, their basic physiological needs should be met first. A student who is exhausted(lacks sleep) or hungry will not be able to contribute to the learning process. Moreover, keeping in line with the second step in his hierarchy, students need to feel physically and emotionally safe in the classroom so that they can learn and develop their potential without any fear. In the same line of thought, Maslow also suggested that it is imperative that students be valued for their personal contribution in a classroom setting. To achieve that, the teacher has to create a propitious learning environment where each student feels supported. This can also be achieved through the implementation of a reward system where students are rewarded and applauded for any positive contribution.

What teachers can derive then from Maslow’s hierarchy of needs is how to better understand the need of students and then act as a facilitator to help them best develop their potential. We might have little control over how their basic needs are met at home but once they are in the school compound, the school administration and teachers can make sure that their needs are assessed and our methods are adapted to suit those needs. If a student is provided with a safe learning environment(step 2) where he is supported(step 3), applauded for his achievements(step 4), he might reach the final step of the hierarchy; self-actualisation.