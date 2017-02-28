‘Mauritian Cuisine’: Uniting Mauritians Worldwide via Facebook



Whether it is sweet, salty, sour, bitter or spicy, consumed chilled, at room temperature or piping hot, the inevitable fact is that it is loved, prepared and shared by millions of people all around the world. The common denominator? FOOD! Each country has its own distinctive cuisine. The Mauritian one is a class apart in terms of the burst of flavours and aroma that it exudes, a nod to our wonderful melting pot of cultures, each bringing its particular contribution to make our local food so rich in terms of variety and quality, all the way from China, India, the vast African continent and Europe; all the goodness pouring in from these fabulous places, titillating our senses till we reach an amazing culinary climax!

Mauritians are very passionate about food. In fact, every festival we celebrate, every gathering, whether formal or informal, is marked by the presence of food! Imagine my delight therefore when I stumbled across a Facebook group aptly named ‘Mauritian Cuisine’, where Mauritians from all over the world warmly share their recipes and photos with foodies like me! After a long day, it is strangely therapeutic to browse through the members’ enthusiastic posts, detailing how to go about making a particular dish, with handy tips about how to achieve optimal results to impress both yourself and others! Apart from recipes, we can also get some menu ideas, if we are short of inspiration about what to cook; the big question bugging many people on a daily basis. It is indeed mind-boggling to come up with innovative menus to encourage the family to consume home-made food, all cooked from scratch. So, a quick browse through will definitely fill your wondering minds with what you need! From appetisers to the main course till the dessert, you are served! Some members also post photos of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken and fish and allow you to be a privileged witness about how to magically transform these to yummy authentic Mauritian delicacies! Whether you crave for a ‘Briani’ or ‘7 carris’ or ‘dhall puri’, an ‘alouda’ or ‘panacon’, ‘bajas’ or ‘samoussas’, the place to be is there! The enthusiasm is indeed contagious! I have tried some of the recipes myself due to the easy, patient and step-by-step explanations of the members. Needless to say that I have learnt a lot and my culinary repertoire keeps getting bigger and bigger!

Maybe the most impressive feature of this Facebook group is the spirit of warmth and sharing of the members. We are simply Mauritians; no need to put up masks of pretentiousness. As we are nearing the Independence and Republic Day celebrations, from 12th March 1968 till now, many things have changed socially, economically and politically in our country’s relatively short history. Despite our different ancestries, whereby everything would have separated us, we as a people, have battled all the odds and established ourselves as nation proud of its rich mix of cultures. We have succeeded and are connected through the Mauritian blood running through our veins. In a world tainted with intolerance, groups like these give me hope that we still nurture that spirit of being one! Our Mauritian food is one of the finest testimonies, where boundaries crumble and our Motherland pulls us together, wherever we are in the world. This can only be commended and a few people who have lost their way can definitely retain a few valuable lessons.

In Mauritius, there should be no ‘them and us.’ Rather, we collectively as a people, should soar. There are no superior nor inferior segments of the population here. We form a common front, a united block against all those wishing to divide and rule, to instil hatred and intolerance. The power of love should never be underestimated and Mauritians do have loads to give back! Thanks to ‘Mauritian Cuisine’, we love, share and hope. Thanks to the wonderful members and hard-working admins who have come up with this fantastic concept, food binds us in a priceless recipe of Mauritian spirit. Let’s keep the cooking flag up! Hip Hip Hurray!